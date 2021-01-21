Virtual help offered during pandemic’s spike in eating disorders

A Montreal pediatric hospital foundation is running a pilot program offering intensive treatment for young people with eating disorders. The program offers “an innovative remote support component.”

Stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is driving a spike in eating disorders among adolescents, reports Canadian Press. Experts at Toronto’s SickKids Hospital told the wire service that isolation, school disruption, social media exposure and stress are spurring unhealthy eating and exercise habits. Hospital admission could be as much as 30 per cent higher than in previous years, and outpatient services could jump up to 60 per cent reports the wire service.

Quebec cases have doubled

Sainte-Justine’s Hospital in Montreal, Quebec reports the number of cases of eating disorders in that province has doubled since March 2020. Two doctors there say they have heard about similar increases from colleagues in the rest of Canada, the U.S. and some European countries including France.

“We’re seeing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on teenagers up close,” said Dr. Danielle Taddeo, a pediatrician specializing in teenager medicine at the hospital. “Our ambition is to intervene early with the largest number of patients to prevent the progression of the disease, reduce its duration and improve the prognosis. Keeping these teenagers with their families and in their communities, while still making sure they receive care, is a tried-and-true strategy that is at the core of this new initiative.”

Families may avoid hospitalization of teens

The pilot project will offer support to families who want to avoid having their children admitted to hospital or whose children have just been released from treatment in hospital. Among the offerings, virtual meals in a group or in the company of a psychoeducator will be available as will be remote therapy and activities to break isolation and reduce anxiety.

The program is supported by a donation of $300,000 from the telecom Bell’s ongoing mental health support program called Let’s Talk.