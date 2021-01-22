Canada invests millions in dementia strategy

The government of Canada is investing $4.8 million over four years to help implement its national dementia strategy. More than 432,000 Canadians over the age of 65 live with this group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social abilities enough to interfere with their daily lives.

Seniors are more likely to be affected by dementia and a large segment of Canada’s population is over the age of 65. It is estimated that on average, nine seniors are diagnosed with the condition every hour. Two thirds of them are women.

The government released A Dementia Strategy for Canada: Together We Aspire in June 2019. It has three objectives: to prevent dementia, advance therapies and find a cure and to improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Some of the new funding will go through the Dementia Community Investment (DCI). Researchers at the University of Waterloo will gather and share program findings and best practices from all the DCI projects to better inform policy and program community. The university will also get funding for its Moving, Eating and Living Well with Dementia project.

Four other projects will get funding for such things as surveillance of experiences of people living with dementia, early identification of those living with it or are at risk of developing it.

“January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time to remember the impact of dementia on those living with it and their loved ones,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu. “Today’s announcement shows how helping caregivers and people living with dementia be active, feel safe and remain included in their workplaces and in their communities helps raise awareness and prevent stigma. By gaining better data on dementia, we will be able to make better informed decisions on how to support people living with dementia and caregivers so they feel valued and supported, and have an optimal quality of life.”