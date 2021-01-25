Health Canada recalls hand sanitizers distributed to schools in Quebec

Health Canada has recalled some hand sanitizer products labelled as “Anti-Microbe” that were distributed to various schools in Quebec because they contain a higher concentration of benzalkonium chloride which may pose health risks.

According to an advisory published on Jan. 22, Health Canada said that Atoms F.D. Inc. recalled the hand sanitizers labelled as “Anti-Microbe” or with the Drug Identification Number (DIN) 02248351 because they contain 0.3 per cent benzalkonium chloride in them, which is a higher concentration than permitted for personal use.

The health agency said that daily use of these products can lead to red, itchy, dry, or scaly skin, as well as cause an allergic reaction in rare cases. Peeling, swelling and blistering can also occur in some cases.

“Young children, adolescents, and people with skin conditions like eczema are particularly at risk of side effects involving frequent use,” the advisory said.

Health Canada also noted that the products were sold online and in stores to the general public, mainly in Ontario and Quebec.

Health Canada said that they have told Atoms F.D. Inc. to recall all affected products from the market and ensure that they are appropriately labelled for industrial use only, and to keep out of reach of children.

The healthy agency has also advised people to stop using the recalled hand sanitizers labelled and to return the product to their local pharmacy for it to be properly disposed of.

In addition to Atoms F.D. Inc., Health Canada has found that other companies are selling the recalled product under these private labels, though the health agency said there could be more.