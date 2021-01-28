Black blood donors sought for sickle cell treatment

The agency that collects blood donations in the province of Quebec, Héma-Québec, is appealing to Black communities to help treat those with sickle cell anemia. There are about 5,000 Canadians who have the disease, 200 of them living in Quebec. This disease is an inherited blood disorder that can cause severe pain, strokes, lung disease and organ damage. It can shorten a life by more than 30 years. It is more prevalent in the Black community.

Sickle cell disease is treated by removing the patients red blood cells and replacing them with those of healthy donors. The exchange is generally done every four weeks with donor blood from 10 different people. In a given year, one person with the disease will need blood from an average 130 donors.

Adverse reactions possible

One problem with this treatment is that there is a risk a blood recipient will develop antibodies that can cause an adverse reaction. But that risk is reduced if both the donor and recipient have a similar genetic background. Héma-Québec says that blood donations from Black communities “can make a major difference in the quality of life of persons with sickle cell anemia who require frequent transfusions.”

Black communities have responded but more help is needed

Héma-Québec began its awareness program about this disease in 2009 and has recruited almost 9,000 new donors from Black communities. But it says it needs more. It has launched a campaign on its new :inourblood platform. It features video testimonials from both donors and a recipient. The agency is also seeking influencers to help spread the word via Instagram.

Video from Héma-Québec

