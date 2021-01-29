City of Toronto likely to extend bylaws to reduce spread of COVID-19

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, appears likely to extend temporary bylaws that mandate masks in indoor spaces as well and physical distancing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a report that will go to Toronto city council next week, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, is recommending extending the temporary bylaws in response to the pandemic until June.

The temporary bylaws were originally set to expire at the end of the city council meeting that will take place next week on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

The bylaws include one that regulates physical distancing in public spaces, one that requires businesses and apartments to have policies ensuring that people wear masks in common areas, and one that requires landlords to provide hand sanitizing in common areas and close non-essential common areas in accordance with provincial orders.

“We took action, based on public health advice, to implement the mandatory mask bylaw and others last year to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“Once again, our public health officials have made it clear these measures need to be extended in order to keep up our fight against the virus.”

In addition to extending the bylaws, the report recommends that the medical officer of health conduct a monthly assessment of the need to continue each bylaw, and based on the assessment, make recommendations to end, extend or amend the bylaws before their expiry date.

“At this critical stage in our fight against COVID-19, we must use every tool we have to keep one another safe,” Joe Cressy, a Toronto city councillor said.

“Right now, that includes extending the City of Toronto bylaws mandating mask usage and physical distancing requirements.”

As of Wednesday, Toronto had reported a total of 84,653 cases of COVID-19.