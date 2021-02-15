It has been 56 years since Canada first raised its iconic red and white Maple Leaf flag on Feb. 15, 1965. (iStock/frwooar)

Canada celebrates 56 years of the Maple Leaf flag

By Vincenzo Morello
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 16:50
Last Updated: Monday, February 15, 2021 17:15

Canada is celebrating National Flag Day today.

It has been 56 years since Canada first raised its iconic red and white Maple Leaf flag, on Feb. 15, 1965.

“Every day, the Maple Leaf flies in our communities, at Canadian diplomatic missions around the world, and on Parliament Hill,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“It represents the ideals of peace, justice, diversity, and equality that are central to our Canadian identity.”

“As it was for previous generations, it is our duty to protect, promote, and practice these values everyday, so they can continue to bring us together and guide those who will come after,” he added.

The Maple Leaf flag was not always Canada’s flag.

Since the Dominion of Canada was created 1867, Canada has had many flags.

Attempts were made to consider a national flag in 1925 and 1946, but the ideas were shelved.

According to information from the Canadian government, it was not until 1960, when Lester B. Pearson, the Leader of the Opposition party at the time, said that he was determined to solve the country’s flag problem.

In 1964 Pearson submitted a flag design to Parliament, but it was not accepted.

Instead a parliamentary committee was created and given a six-week deadline to submit a recommendation for a national flag.

After thousands of flag designs were submitted by Canadians, the flag committee shortlisted three designs and later voted in favour of the single-leaf design.

After being approved by Canada’s House of Commons and the Senate, the Maple Leaf flag was inaugurated in a ceremony on Parliament Hill on Feb. 15, 1965.

“In this difficult time, we can take pride and comfort in being Canadian. We are all united under one flag and we will get through this pandemic together, as Canadians,” Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s minister of heritage, said in a statement.

“Our flag is the deepest symbol of what it means to be Canadian: the flag is us and we are the flag!”

