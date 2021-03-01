Survey: All-Canadian division in NHL garners positive reactions from fans

This year’s National Hockey League (NHL) season has been unusual to say the least. The season began three months later than it normally would and travel restrictions between the United States and Canada has led to a mix up in how the league’s divisions were split up.

One of those divisions is the North Division, which is made up of all seven Canadian teams, and according to a survey published on Monday the division has garnered different reactions from hockey fans.

A survey from the Angus Reid Institute found that 32 per cent of respondents that are hockey fans said that the season has been more exciting due to the fact the Canadians teams have been playing each other each night, 19 per cent said that it made the season less exciting, and 49 per cent said it made no difference.

The excitement levels for the all-Canadian North Division varied between hockey fans.

Among what they survey called hardcore hockey followers, 52 per cent said that the all-Canadian division has made hockey more exciting, while 26 per cent said that the division has made hockey less exciting.

Meanwhile, among what the survey classified as regular hockey followers, 42 per cent said the all-Canadian division was more exciting and 26 per cent said it was less exciting.

However, most of the respondents also said they would like to discontinue the North Division and go back to the NHL’s regular divisions after this year. According to the survey, 63 per cent of respondents from across the country said that the league should return to its regular format, while 37 per cent preferred keeping the North Division.

The survey also found that the Toronto Maple Leafs are the favourites to be the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993. Twenty-six per cent of respondents that follow the NHL regularly said that Maple Leafs will end the drought, and 21 per cent said that it would be the Montreal Canadiens.

A small group of respondents, 5 per cent, said that no Canadian team would ever win the cup again.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey in February with 1,601 Canadian adults, who are members of the Angus Reid Forums.