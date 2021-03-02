New coin features fearsom dino discovered in Canada

Thanatotheristes degrootorum was a terrific find and the first tyrannosaur species to be discovered in Canada in more than 50 years. The dinosaur, who’s name is Greek for “Reaper of Death” is now immortalized on a Canadian silver coin just released by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Canadian ranchers John and Sandra De Groot were out on a walk by the Bow River in Canada’s western province of Alberta when they came across the fossil and alerted the Royal Tyrrell Museum which is dedicated to the study of ancient life. There are badlands Alberta which have produced some of the richest dinosaur and other fossil finds in the world. They are studied and visited by paleontologists and tourists.

About eight years later, doctoral student Jared Voris came across the site and realized that it was a rock formation where no tyrannosaurs had been previously identified and he realized the fossil was unusual and unlike other tyrannosaur finds. Further research determined that this dino was about 79 million years old and pre-dated the more common Tyrannosaurus rex by 12 million years. It was estimated to have been eight metres long, 2.4 metres tall and a frightening predator. It is thought to have preyed on plant-eating dinosaurs like the horned Xenoceratops and the dome-headed Colepiocephale.

The artist’s impression of the huge skull appears on top of a black-rhodium plated coin capturing the story of what the mint calls a “frighteningly named, toothy, two-legged carnivore.”

The Royal Canadian Mint is a crown corporation responsible for the minting and distributing of circulating Canadian coins.