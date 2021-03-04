Canada launches decade of ocean science

The United Nations has declared a decade of ocean science and Canada launched its participation with the release of a document on the current state of the three oceans it borders, the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Arctic. The economy related to these oceans contributes about $31.7 billion or 1.6 per cent of Canada’s GDP and nearly 300,000 jobs in several sectors.

The UN’s Decade of Ocean Science encourages countries around the world to advance science to support sustainable development of the oceans and is an initiative of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Canadian government has pledged to issue a national report on the state of oceans every four years. Two previous reports focused on the Atlantic Ocean released in 2019 and the Arctic report released in 2020. The next document will focus on the Pacific Ocean.

A ‘blue economy’ promised

Canada is promoting what it calls “the blue economy,” one that is driven by sustainable ocean resources.

“Canada is proud to join the United Nations in celebrating the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development,” said Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “As we grow Canada’s Blue Economy domestically, it is imperative that we also support other ocean nations to develop more sustainable ocean industries. Our oceans are shared entities, and the problems they are facing require global solutions. Together, we are able to harness scientific research and innovative technology to protect the health of our ocean and create better, more sustainable ways of working on the water.”