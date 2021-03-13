Researchers warn of risks with flame retardants

New research has found that brominated flame retardants (BFR) may lead to early mammary gland development which is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. These chemicals are used in furniture, electronics and kitchenware to slow the spread of flames.

The government of Canada says “Most…flame retardants are safe, but some can be harmful to your health” and “several flame retardants pose a risk to the environment.” The federal government has banned one of the retardants called TBPP from children’s clothing and sleepwear and TCEP is banned from products made with polyurethane foam if they are intended for children. On its website, the government says it is assessing other flame retardants to see if they pose a risk to health.

Flame retardants can mimic hormones

Part of flame retardants are considered to be endocrine disruptors. That is to say they interfere with the hormonal system. Researchers at the INRS university in Quebec say that molecules from the retardants escape easily and are found in house dust, air and food. They say that exposure to them can cause problems for mammary glands because their development is highly regulated by hormones. BFRs can mimic hormones and human cells may respond inappropriately.

“BFRs pose a significant risk, particularly during sensitive periods, from intrauterine life to puberty and during pregnancy,” said Professor Plante, co-director of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis and environmental toxicologist.

The researchers exposed female rodents to a mixture of BFRs similar to that found in house dust and did so prior to the animals mating, during gestation and lactation. They then observed the offspring at two stages of their development and the mothers. The team noted early development of mammary glands in pre-pubescent rats. This and two previous studies, they say, suggest “effects are associated with an increase in breast cancer.”

Lowest doses found to be problematic

Furthermore, researchers say the effects observed in all three studies were found when the rats were exposed to the lowest dose of flame retardant. This, they say, raises questions about current legislation in Canada. . “To evaluate the ‘safe’ dose, experts give an increasing dose and then, when they observe an effect, identify it as the maximum dose. With endocrine disruptors, the long-term consequences would be caused by lower doses” reports Professor Plante.

The professor also notes that, in Canada, there were peaks in human exposure to BFRs in the early 2000s. “Young women exposed to BFRs in utero and through breastfeeding are now in the early stages of fertility. Their mothers are in their fifties, a period of increased risk for breast cancer,” says Professor Plante.

The study was published on the front page of the journal Toxicological Sciences.

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training.

Government recommends precautions

While the government of Canada continues to assess flame retardants, it recommends that people minimize their exposure to them by washing their hands often, dusting and vacuuming, replacing damaged covers on products that contain foam such as upholstered furniture and mattresses. It also recommends that people who are exposed to flame retardants at work talk to their occupational health and safety officials about relevant laws, safe handling and storage practices, and requirements under occupational health and safety law and the Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System.