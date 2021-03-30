Campaign aims to empower women in the economic recovery

Statistics show that women’s careers have suffered disproportionately during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a not-for profit is launching a campaign to ensure “women are supported and empowered in Canada’s economic recovery.”

The campaign is called It’s Not Complicated and uses phrases such as “It’s not rocket science” and “It’s not brain surgery” to point out that it should be common sense to include women in the recovery. It highlights professions where women are under-represented such as science, technology, engineering, math, skilled trades and leadership.

Campaigners say less than a quarter of natural and applied science positions are held by women, while women comprise fewer than 18% of newly licensed engineers in Canada. They add that only 30 per cent of Canada’s aviation and aerospace workforce is made up of women.

Efforts to encourage women in all fields

“We have a collective responsibility to empower and encourage women to strive for successful careers in all fields,”said Pamela Jeffery, founder of The Prosperity Project. “This campaign amplifies the urgent need for systemic change to enable women to advance in these careers – without barriers and obstacles. It is a rallying point to shift mindsets and spur impactful action.”

The Prosperity Project was launched in May 2020 and was conceived by a group of 62 female leaders from across Canada. It seeks to link women and prosperity and underscore the economic importance of gender equality during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.