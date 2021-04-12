Exercising could help in pandemic but stress, anxiety a barrier

Researchers at McMaster University say that the COVID-19 pandemic “has created a paradox where mental health has become both a motivator for and a barrier to physical activity.”

A study was done to find out how and why mental health, physical activity and sedentary behaviour changed during the pandemic. After surveying more than 1,600 subjects, the researchers say people want to be active but they find it difficult to exercise because of stress and anxiety.

The respondents said the pandemic had triggered higher psychological stress and moderate levels of anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, aerobic activity declined by about 20 minutes a week, strength training declined by 30 minutes weekly and sedentary time increased by about 30 minutes a day when compared to the six months before the pandemic began.

Too anxious to exercise

“Maintaining a regular exercise program is difficult at the best of times and the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic may be making it even more difficult,” said Jennifer Heisz, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster. “Even though exercise comes with the promise of reducing anxiety, many respondents felt too anxious to exercise. Likewise, although exercise reduces depression, respondents who were more depressed were less motivated to get active, and lack of motivation is a symptom of depression.”

The researchers also found that some demographics were hit harder than others. In particular, people with lower incomes and younger adults struggled to meet their physical activity goals. “It is plausible that younger adults who typically work longer hours and earn less are lacking both time and space which is taking a toll,” said Maryam Marashi, a graduate student in the Department of Kinesiology and co-lead author of the study.

Researchers offered tips to help people get active

Based on what they found, the researchers designed a toolkit and advice to help people get active. That advice included adopting the mindset that some exercise is better than none, lower exercise intensity is better if one is feeling anxious, move a little every day, break up sedentary time with standing or moving breaks, and plan workouts like appointments.

They also suggested additional psychological supports would help. “Our results point to the need for additional psychological supports to help people maintain their physical activity levels during stressful times in order to minimize the burden of the pandemic and prevent the development of a mental health crisis,” said. Heisz.

The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.