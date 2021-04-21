Most Canadians want fair distribution of vaccines globally: survey

A large majority (85 per cent) of Canadians agree that it is important that vaccines to protect against COVID-19 be distributed fairly to all countries, according to a new survey. UNICEF Canada commissioned the survey and says its results show that “Canadians widely recognize that a global approach is the only way to fight COVID-19 and protect Canadians from its impacts.”

In its budget unveiled April 19, 2021, the Canadian government committed an additional $375 million to its international response to the pandemic, focusing on health needs in developing countries. UNICEF is leading efforts to buy and supply at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, an international program to help low- and middle-income nations. So far, Canada has pledged $940 million toward this particular effort.

Canada should lead, say many Canadians

UNICEF says more than eight out of ten Canadians agree that vaccinating people in these countries is just as important as inoculating people in countries like Canada. Two-thirds of Canadians agree Canada should be leading efforts to make sure poorer countries have all the vaccines they need. And more than eight out of ten think Canada should donate the doses it gets but will not need to lower-income countries.

‘The clock is ticking’

“Canadians care about global vaccine equity. World Immunization Week is a key moment to remind ourselves that, as Canadians, we can play a leading role in ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all,” said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. “The clock is ticking. As teachers, health care and social workers continue to work day and night to care for children in lower-income countries, COVID-19 vaccines must reach the arms of frontline workers in the hardest to reach communities as soon as possible.”

The survey was conducted between March 19 and 24, 2021 among 1,008 Canadian adults.