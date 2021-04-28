Film on Indigenous issues chosen for marketing initiative in U.S.

First Look–USA 2021 is a virtual initiative to market 10 Canadians films to buyers in the United States. The aim is to present a preview of films currently in post-production and talent from Canada to sales agents, distributors, agents and festival programmers. Participants then have a chance to present their film during round tables and one-on-one meetings that will be held virtually.

One of the films to be presented is a full length feature film called Bootlegger shot in French and the Indigenous language of Anishnaabemowin. It is billed as follows: “Two radically opposed women quickly divide an Indigenous community into two sides who must then come face to face to determine the best path to independence.”

The film was produced by Catherine Chagnon for Microclimat Films. The screenplay is by Caroline Monnet who’s mother is Indigenous and Daniel Watchorn.

The initiative is organized by trade commissioners at Canadian consulates in New York and Los Angeles and by Telefilm Canada, a crown corporation whose mandate is to finance and promote Canadians productions at home and abroad. It answers to the Parliament of Canada.