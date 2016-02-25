Immigration Minister John McCallum updates the media on the Syrian refugees arriving in Canada, during a news conference, Wednesday, February 3, 2016 in Ottawa.

Immigration Minister John McCallum updates the media on the Syrian refugees arriving in Canada, during a news conference, Wednesday, February 3, 2016 in Ottawa.
Photo Credit: PC / Adrian Wyld

‘A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian’: Liberals repeal Conservative Citizenship Act

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 25 February, 2016 , 5 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Liberals are scrapping parts of a controversial legislation brought under the previous Conservative government, which gave Ottawa the power to strip Canadian citizenship from dual citizens convicted of terrorism, spying and high treason offences.

The government said Thursday that it will restore the Canadian citizenship of anyone who had it revoked under Bill C-24, since it came into effect in May 2015.

One of the first beneficiaries of the new legislation will be Zakaria Amara, a member of the so-called Toronto 18 terrorist group, who had his Canadian citizenship revoked last September. Amara, a Jordanian-Canadian, pleaded guilty to plotting to set off a bomb in downtown Toronto and was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

Under the old Conservative law he would have been deported to his native Jordan after finishing serving his sentence in Canada.

Asked about the optics of restoring Amara’s citizenship, Immigration Minister John McCallum said that it is “a question of principle” for the government.

‘A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian’

“We believe very strongly that there should be only one class of Canadians, that all Canadians are equal, that a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian from coast to coast to coast,” McCallum told reporters in Ottawa.

The government would still be able to revoke citizenship from those who misrepresent who they are during the immigration process or who are guilty of citizenship fraud, McCallum told reporters.

Under the previous law there was a risk of a “slippery slope,” he said.

“We do have a criminal justice system, we do have courts, we do have prisons where those who are convicted of crimes are sent,” McCallum said. “And that is the way in which we deal with this. We do not need to create two classes of citizenship in order to deal with those are convicted of criminal offenses.”

Michelle Rempel, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary critic on citizenship and immigration matters, called the planned changes to the Citizenship Act “very short-sighted” and “disappointing.”

“It should be very concerning for the Canadian public,” she told reporters Thursday. “Anybody who comes to Canada and takes a citizenship oath with malice in their heart against our country… I think that we have to question what that means in terms of how we as a country look at Canadian citizenship.”

Removing citizenship barriers

The new bill also reduces the time immigrants must spend in Canada before they can apply for citizenship and eases language requirements for new arrivals.

The Citizenship Act currently requires applicants to be physically present in Canada for four of six years before applying for citizenship. The new bill would reduce that to three of five years.

The current act also requires immigrants between the ages of 14 and 64 to demonstrate a knowledge of one of Canada’s official languages – English or French.

Under the proposed changes, applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 would be required to show language proficiency. The move would remove “a potential barrier to citizenship for applicants in both the younger and older age groups,” the government said.

‘The stupidest part of Bill C-24’

The government will also restore the 50 per cent credit for international students who may once again count each day they were physically present in Canada before becoming a permanent resident as a half-day toward meeting the physical presence requirement for citizenship, up to a maximum of one year of credited time.

“International students are the perfect candidates to become Canadian citizens and we are seeking them out as are other countries around the world,” McCallum said, calling the Conservative decision to revoke the credit ‘the stupidest part of Bill C-24’. “It makes no sense for Canada to punch them in the nose by taking away their 50 per cent credit rather than nurturing them and seeking to welcome them in our midst.”

The changes to the Citizenship Act won’t come into effect until they receive royal assent. McCallum said the Liberals who enjoy a strong majority in the House of Commons hoped to pass the new law “as soon as possible.” However, the bill could run into problems in the Conservative dominated Senate.

Refugees-English

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

5 comments on “‘A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian’: Liberals repeal Conservative Citizenship Act
  1. Jack white says:
    7 March 2017 at 17 h 07 min

    Unfortunately for Troy Yong, in the Tuesday, 03/07 article in The Star, I am Mi’kmaq, no matter what the governments say, Canada does not treat our MI,kmaw people as we do new Canadian terrorists

    Reply
  2. Benalbanach says:
    26 February 2016 at 11 h 54 min

    I agree with McCallum. If you are a Canadian,born or imported then from that point on you should be handled as a Canadian. If however fraud was employed in your application then by definition you are not a Canadian . How Canadians act make them subject to the laws of the land. Sending them off to their country of origin only reinforces the notion of two different classes of Canadian.

    Reply
  3. John Arato says:
    25 February 2016 at 18 h 15 min

    A Canadian is NOT a Canadian…
    There are three kinds of Canadians,very different from one another:
    1.The law abiding citizen-most of us-who only want what is good for Canada
    2.Those few,who are here to do harm to the country,such as terrorists,who kill and maim innocent citizens of the group 1.THESE DO NOT DESERVE CANADIAN CITIZENSHIP!
    3.And the idiots who ban the law against group 2.We all know who they are and I hope will remember next time there is an act of terror,and come the next election!

    Reply
  4. Drew Erickson says:
    25 February 2016 at 15 h 01 min

    Citizenship is a privilege. It is something we all cherish and the more worldly you are the more this means to you. Many, if not the vast majority of new Canadians, are fleeing situations of terrorism, racism, xenophobia, civil war, dictatorship, etc. They come here because we don’t tolerate those kinds of things. If your personal values do not align with your new chosen country, remember immigrants… and even refugees… can choose where they go, then choose a different country. I live here because I know that terrorism isn’t tolerated, my local culture and friends don’t support racism and xenophobia, we haven’t had a civil war in over two centuries, and we aren’t in a dictatorship (lately :-)). When you chose a new country you chose a new culture and new values. We aren’t asking too much for people to embrace their new countrymen but we do expect a level of integration and actions that support your new culture and values. Let’s not forget most of what we fear isn’t religion, it’s culture. Being Muslim is a religion, groups like ISIL, Boka Haram, etc are a result of cultures who support Sharia law… it’s not a direct result of being Muslim… just like being a member off the KKK or Skinheads are a result of being Christian. One last thing, this was only affecting dual citizenship individuals and not single citizenship holders… they screw up they have a place to go… My wife was an immigrant, became a Canadian last year, and yes, I would expect her to relinquish her passport if she did something worthy of stripping her of her Canadian citizenship. Maybe we should worry about defining the rules instead of reneging on a great deterrent. Let the courts decide if the act was “TOO” heinous to keep your passport.

    Reply
  5. Arch Brown says:
    25 February 2016 at 13 h 42 min

    I can’t believe that the Liberal government would not strip a known convicted terrorist of their
    Canadian Citizenship and deport them to their country of origin. I guess Trudeau wants to let
    them have another crack at us ad infinitum. To me a Canadian, is a Canadian, is a Canadian
    is one that NEVER turns their back on Canada and commits terrorist attacks on the country
    that welcomed them to their shores. I hope this never gets past the Senate.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Blue whale exhibit opening at the ROMEconomy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyOxfam Canada calls for more action on women’s rightsEducation, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTV viewing and early school readiness.Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsOne of the best international teams in sport ever: Canadian, female, and virtually unknown.Education, History, International, Lifestyle, Military, SocietyInternational Women’s Day: aviation controversyHealth, International, Politics, SocietyCanada pledges $650M for sexual, reproductive healthInternational, SportsCassie Sharpe wins skiing halfpipeEconomy, International, Science and Technology, Society, Work & LabourCanadian trade surplus holdsEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto: 'The Views are Different Here'Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada's big prize for literary non-fiction

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
RBC ferme les comptes de 40 clients dans la foulée des Panama PapersLa mobilisation des agriculteurs québécois coûtera-t-elle la victoire à Maxime Bernier?Travailleurs immigrants qualifiés : le français pèsera lourdDémantèlement d'un vaste réseau de voleurs de cargaisons et de voitures de luxeP!NK, Kendrick Lamar, Muse au Festival d'été de QuébecL'effet Julien ou l'effet Price? Pourquoi le CH s'est-il remis à gagner?La Caisse de dépôt et la société française Suez achètent GE WaterPRAIDA, un organisme montréalais qui ouvre sereinement la voie aux nouveaux arrivantsConflits de travail chez les « bots » du webIsmaël Habib raconte son histoire devant la cour
The new global faceoff between economic planning and deregulation: Don PittisNext RCMP commissioner will have to tackle low morale and labour strifeDefence minister avoids investigation over decision not to hold inquiry into Afghan prisoner treatmentThis Canadian women's basketball team ruled the world — and now gets a moment of fameThis bill will make it even riskier for Canadian Muslims to cross the border to the U.S.New 25-cent and $2 coins to honour Stanley Cup, Battle of Vimy Ridge'Without us ... life stops': Women urged to go on strike for International Women's DayRex Tillerson's 'silent' treatment makes State Department spokesperson a wanted man'Finding the needle in the haystack': Israeli soldiers scour social media to stop violence'Nothing more than Muslim Ban 2.0': Hawaii to challenge Trump travel order