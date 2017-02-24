Can mixing music with policy bring Arctic issues to a wider audience? (iStock)

Canada – U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridges

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Ask the average person in the South what they know about the Arctic and things like ‘ice’ or ‘polar bears’ usually top the list.

But a new radio show launched this month wants to help change that.

Dispatch, from the Cold Front comes out every two weeks and was put together by the U.K.-based think-tank Polar Research and Policy Initiative (PRPI) and Canadian campus radio station CFUR-FM at the University of Northern British Columbia in the city of Prince George.

The show looks to put a circumpolar spin on everything from northern music to Arctic policy.

“There’s more to the Arctic than people think; it’s not just ice, Shell and Greenpeace,” PRPI director Dwayne Ryan Menezes told Eye on the Arctic over the phone from London, England.

“There’s people that live there but that’s often overlooked.”

Feature Interview

Canadian indigenous issues don’t receive as much coverage in places like London or  Brussels as they deserve, says Dwayne Ryan Menezes. (Courtesy Dwayne Ryan Menezes)

Eye on the Arctic talks music, media and misinformation with PRPI’s Dwayne Ryan Menezes:

Listen
Spotlight on Arctic diversity

The Arctic is a vast area encompassing eight countries, a multitude of languages and cultures, and everything from large industrial cities to small communities numbering only a few dozen people.

But that diversity doesn’t come through in most contemporary conversations about the North, said CFUR-FM station manager Ian Gregg.

“The Arctic is one of the world’s under-reported and under-covered regions, and is still a region ignored by most Canadians,” he said from Prince George.

“But the world is really a global village now and is about making connections. We think a show like this can contribute to that.”

Circumpolar perspective

Show host Alycia Mutual. (Courtesy Alycia Mutual)

Alycia Mutual, the show host and a PRPI fellow in the arts, culture, and heritage unit, says the show’s circumpolar perspective on culture and policy is an important strength.

“When we hear about Arctic issues, they’re covered only in relation to a particular country,” Mutual said from Prince George.

“What we’re trying to do is cover these issues across all eight Arctic states and show why those issues are important broadly. For example, a lot of the issues Canada’s northern Indigenous people face aren’t all that different from the ones faced by aboriginal Australians. That’s why we think this show can have broad appeal.”

Using music to build bridges

While incorporating music into a policy show may not be an obvious decision to onlookers, those involved in the show say it was an important part of the project from the beginning.

“If I tell my friends here in London that there’s a great new radio program on about Arctic policy, well, how many are going to tune in?,” Menezes said.  “But if I tell them the show will feature everyone from a Canadian throat singer to Iceland’s Sigur Rós, well, that’s something that appeals to everyone. Even young people.”

“There’s lots of talented artists across the Arctic, we just don’t hear about them,” Mutual said.  “I think doing the show this way is an opportunity to approach the Arctic in an interdisciplinary way to bridge not only different aspects of the Arctic, but also build bridges between the Arctic and people in countries not in the North.”

Exposing Arctic artists to a wider audience is one of the strengths of the show says CFUR-FM station manager Ian Gregg. (Courtesy Ian Gregg)

Station manager Ian Gregg says he hopes the show’s approach helps change views of the Arctic from a symbol of climate change and development to a place full of people and cultures and that aren’t just ‘up there’ but part of a global conversation.

“When it comes down to it, we’re all one community,” Gregg said. “We’re all North of somewhere.”

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada:  Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq wins Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize, Radio Canada International

Finland:  Finnish composer wins Polar Music Prize, Yle News

Sweden: Sweden should make full transition to digital radio by 2022: report, Radio Sweden

United States:  Proposed cuts to public broadcasting funding rile rural Alaska radio listeners, Alaska Dispatch News

column-banner-eilis

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAway from media limelight Syrian children still suffer: UNICEFArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, InternationalCanada - U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridgesAnimals, SocietyMuseum invites kids on spring break to see reptilesLifestyle, Society, Work & LabourAnother one to blame on GPS..apparentlyHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinatedArts and Entertainment, InternationalCanada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the WorldEnvironment, SocietyMagnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northwestern Vancouver IslandEconomyHigher gas prices fuel January inflation surgeInternationalTrump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone callAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Xavier Dolan sacré meilleur réalisateur aux CésarSPVM : le nombre d'allégations augmente, Coiteux prend les grands moyensDes journalistes exclus d'un point de presse à la Maison-BlancheLes relations entre les journalistes et la Maison-Blanche, d'hier à aujourd'huiFrance : trois juges décideront si François Fillon sera inculpéUn rendement de 7,6 % pour la Caisse de dépôt et placement en 2016Jusqu’où Michael Sabia veut-il transformer la Caisse?Les Canadiens enclins à investir pour leur retraiteSuperinfirmières : il faudra cinq fois plus de diplômées pour tenir la promesse des libérauxDes étudiants en ostéopathie accusés de pratique illégale de la médecine
As OPEC moves to cut oil production, U.S. producers turn the tapToronto Public Health concerned new anti-HIV drug could contribute to spread of other STDs5 things to know about illegal border crossings into CanadaDrug gangs take back control of slums in financially crippled post-Olympic RioDenis Villeneuve is Hollywood's new (Canadian) king of sci-fiPlenty of budget remedies offered as Liberals prepare prescription for ailing economy: Chris HallTrudeau's Privy Council Office budget the highest in a decadeThe appeal of wealthy politicians — we see them as 'incorruptible': Scott ReidToxic nerve agent used in murder of Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Malaysia saysVice-Admiral Mark Norman victim of 'bureaucratic crossfire,' says high-profile lawyer