At rallies like this one in Toronto, journalists warn the prime minister they are watching to see whether he will create a press shield law and change the anti-terrorism law.

At rallies like this one in Toronto, journalists warn the prime minister they are watching to see whether he will create a press shield law and change the anti-terrorism law.
Photo Credit: Matt Currie

Journalists rally to demand protection for press freedom

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 February, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

People gathered in communities across Canada on Feb. 25, 2017 asking the government to take action to protect freedom of the press.

‘Serious scandals…press freedom violations’

“The day of action was brought together in response to a really serious series of scandals and press freedom violations that we feel really undermines Canada’s claim to respect media rights,” said Duncan Pike of the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE).

Pike pointed to the case of VICE journalist Ben Makuch who is fighting an attempt by Canada’s national police to force him to hand over information about a source. If sources fear their anonymity is not protected they will stop speaking with journalists. And if sources are revealed it turns journalists into another arm of law enforcement agencies, he says.

Listen
http://www.rcinet.ca/en/2016/11/08/action-demanded-over-police-spying-on-journalists/

http://www.rcinet.ca/en/2016/11/08/action-demanded-over-police-spying-on-journalists/ © Marie-Ève Soutière/Radio-Canada

Police spied on journalists

Pike also mentioned the revelation in November 2016 that 11 reporters were spied upon by police in the province of Quebec. The CJFE is calling for a law that would shield them from this kind of monitoring.

Journalists have also been waiting more than a year for the government to make changes to its terrorism law that Liberals promised while they were campaigning in the last federal election. They want the entire Bill C-51 dismantled, line by line.

Echoes of Trump’s language ‘echo’ in Canada

The CJFE is very concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the press and his refusal to let some of them attend a meeting less formal than the official press briefing.

“This kind of thing hasn’t yet migrated here to Canada but it’s something we’re very concerned about. We do have some politicians beginning to echo that kind of language around fake news and part of the point of this rally is to say that these kinds of politics and kind of language have no place in Canada,” said Pike.

“We recognize that attacks on basic media freedoms undermine our democracy in a really fundamental way. So, we’re pushing back on that right now, before it gets a foothold in Canada.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Journalists rally to demand protection for press freedom
  1. Geri Cault Leger says:
    27 February 2017 at 15 h 53 min

    The Press ! Not the Press in general but a certain political Press who is having a political Parti Pris, and ideological point of view under a not real objective view of the situation. So let’s be very prudent and not generalised

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibilityInternationalCanada announces new humanitarian assistance for the Middle EastPolitics, SocietyJournalists rally to demand protection for press freedomHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada's first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centresArts and Entertainment, InternationalMontrealer wins Oscar for sound editingArts and Entertainment, InternationalOscar win for Canadian animator BarillaroThe LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Juristes : la loi spéciale est déposée, les négociations sont suspenduesLes mythes du plan climatique du Québec déboulonnés« Le mépris des droits de l'homme est une maladie qui se propage », s'alarme l’ONUSources journalistiques : la Commission d'enquête rend publique la liste des participantsOttawa détaille une partie de son aide humanitaire au Moyen-OrientDeux frères ayant fui la guerre en Syrie réunis grâce à une synagogue montréalaiseLe début du procès de l'ex-entraîneur de ski Bertrand Charest reporté à jeudiAppel à lever les obstacles à la lutte contre l'itinéranceLes trous noirs supermassifs, de véritables ogres de l’espaceL'ex-maire Applebaum ne portera pas sa condamnation en appel
SpaceX to fly 2 people around the moon by next yearOscar envelopes explained: How do presenters get the winning names?E-cigarette battery 'went off like a flare' in Calgary man's pocket, causing 3rd-degree burnsSolar eclipse darkens skies across Southern HemisphereO'Leary passing on Edmonton debate because of 'terrible' format'He smoked him': Saint John senior deliberately ran down pedestrianJoseph Boyden says APTN report likening his story to Ojibway healer's 'feels like an attack'Bank fined $1.15M for violating anti-money laundering reporting rules revealedTrump wants $54B more in defence spendingMeet the bacterial supervillains considered the most serious threats to human health