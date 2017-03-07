Several asylum seekers from Somalia cross into Canada from the United States early Sunday morning Feb 26, by walking down train tracks into the town of Emerson, Man
Photo Credit: John Woods/The Canadian Press

Border guard union head says security threatened by migrant influx, lack of guards

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 7 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In recent weeks the trickle of migrants crossing illegally into Canada has become, if not a flood, certainly greatly increased in magnitude.

The National President of the Customs and Immigration Union, Jean-Pierre Fortin, says the situation Is almost out of control. He says the Canadian border is like “Swiss cheese”.

Listen
Jean-Pierre Fortin is national president of the Customs and Immigration Union. © supplied.

While many are blaming new US policies on immigrants for the dramatic increase in migrants leaving the US and crossing illegally into Canada, that’s not the issue.

There are some 117 border posts along the Canada-US border, but Fortin notes there are huge unprotected zones, hundreds of kilometres long between those controlled access points. Not only that but there are uncontrolled roads where people or cars can cross.

These empty spaces are under the police jurisdiction of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, but they are few and far between as well having many other duties and responsibilities across the entire country.

First tragedy?

Indeed an RCMP officer was killed in a car crash near the US Canada border as he was rushing to a call along icy roads.

Fortin also notes that at one crossing point in Ontario, even though it is a controlled entry with guards on duty, cars are accelerating past the control point and disappearing into Canada, adding the border guards do not have authority to give chase, and by the time the RCMP can arrive, it’s far too late.

Tim Lamb lives on the small US road within sight of the unguarded border road in Quebec. He said he’s fed up with the helicopters, police searchlights, and migrants knocking on his door at night asking for directions to the border. © Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

He notes that due to the huge influx of illegals claiming asylum his union members working for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are vastly understaffed and overworked.  He says “With a single case taking up to 8 hours to process, there simply aren’t enough officers present to perform all duties associated with protecting our border”.

Warm weather means more illegal crossing

Fortin also says that so far, the cold weather has kept numbers of illegal migrants limited even though there has been a great increase. He notes that on a recent warm weekend the numbers of people crossing illegally spiked, and he believes that with the coming of spring and warmer weather, the numbers may turn into a flood.

A shallow ditch, a small mound of dirt and a sign are all that stops people from crossing from the small US road, into this small road in Quebec, Canada. It’s an uncontrolled point that is well-known to migrants seeking to make asylum claims in Canada © google

But these are people who want to be found so they can request asylum, Fortin is also concerned about people crossing the “swiss cheese” border who don’t want to be found, and what or who they may be smuggling into the country.

Chart shows a huge increase in the first two months of this year at just one known crossing point in Quebec. There are concerns that with warm weather, there could be thousands crossing and making asylum claims. © CBSA

He is requesting that the 1,000 or so CBSA positions cut under the previous government as an austerity measure, be restored.

He also is suggesting that a new joint CBSA and RCMP force be created as a new, dedicated border patrol force, starting with about 300 personnel.

The federal cabinet is meeting this week to discuss the border situation.

Additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyBorder guard union head says security threatened by migrant influx, lack of guardsAnimals, SocietyCharity warns of threats to grizzly bearsAnimals, International, SocietyGlobal operation hits illegal wildlife tradeEconomy, International, Science and Technology, Work & LabourInnovative "new age" Canadian transport to world's remote areasTrump Tower Toronto not sellingEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMuslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continuesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCompany declares office desks food-free zonesHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyComplications from Zika underestimated, say researchersInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian troops to stay on in UkraineAlex Harvey takes gold in cross-country ski race

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'opposition accentue la pression pour qu'Ottawa sévisse contre KPMGPlaintes au Conseil de la magistrature contre les juges visés par le reportage d'Enquête sur KPMGBertrand Charest aurait emmené une de ses jeunes skieuses se faire avorterDes documents de la CIA à nouveau sur WikiLeaksVoici la galaxie spirale NGC 1055, la sœur aînée de notre Voie lactéeL'école des grands-mères indiennes« Le féminisme, c’est le cancer », affirment des jeunes du WildroseUn nouveau code civil pour la ChineLa Corée du Nord prend les ressortissants malaisiens en otagesLe projet de cimetière musulman soulève des inquiétudes à Saint-Apollinaire
RCMP officer dies after collision near Canada-U.S. borderMajor U.S. wireless providers rush to offer unlimited data plans. Why not in Canada?In Rod they trust: Meet Trump's Obama-approved pick to lead the Russia probeTory leadership candidate Kellie Leitch wants immigrants to be asked: 'Are men and women equal?'The art of diplomacy: Getting Warhol and Picasso out of TehranLiberals' anti-Islamophobia motion is a politically brilliant, sinister piece of work: Neil MacdonaldU.S. responds to North Korea by readying anti-missile defence system across borderKhizr Khan, father of slain U.S. soldier, cancels Toronto talk citing 'travel privileges' review'Grow a spine ... and punish people who commit fraud,' NDP tell Liberals over tax dodge reportsTax court judge attended party hosted by law firm linked to KPMG