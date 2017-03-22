!00 years ago this April, Canadians attacked across No-mans-land through sleet and snow, barbed wire, German machine guns and airbursting shrapnel shells to take Vimy ridge.
Photo Credit: Capt H.E. Knobel - Archives Canada PA--001020

100th Anniversary of the pivotal battle of WWI

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

By spring 1917 the First World War had stagnated into a war of attrition. Other than an initial victory by the Serbs at Mt Cer in 1914, the Allied forces had suffered many defeats and no real progress since the beginning of the war,

Then came a major and impressive Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge

A major event has been organized to commemorate the 100th anniversary of that seminal victory.

Peter Mills is the Special Advisor to the Director-General for 2017 Milestone Events for the Government of Canada.

Listen
Peter Mills -special advisor for 2017 Milestone events for the Government of Canada © Veterans Affairs Canada

Vimy is a ridge of high ground which the Germans had occupied since their initial attack into France. They had resisted all attempts to retake the heavily armed and fortified ridge which resulted in horrific losses on the Allied side

In 1917 the task was given to the Canadians. The four Canadian divisions previously spread out among British lines, were brought together to fight for the first time as a unified Canadian force.

They succeeding in taking the ridge in a battle that lasted from April 9-12.

Canadian shells attempting to blow up the German barbed wire defences around Vimy © AWM H07021

Though not an enormous strategic win, it was however an enormous morale booster for the Allies, the first significant win in the war.

The Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge has been attributed in large measure to the meticulous planning by the Canadian commander. Still a very young nation, it is often cited as another major step in creating Canadian identity and pride.

Vimy is also the site of what is arguably the most impressive war memorial.

The Canadian memorial on Hill 145 is one of the most impressive and moving of all WWI memorials. Many thousands of visitors and dignitaries are expected there this April 9 for the 100th anniversary of the battle. © via Veterans Affaris Canada

It is around this memorial that commemoration ceremonies will take place on the 100th anniversary next month.

About 20,000 people are expected to gather around Vimy during the beginning of April.

There will of course be an official Government of Canada delegation will travel to France. The delegation will include Veterans, youth, regimental  representatives, other officials and parliamentarians.
As well, many Canadian young people have been officially invited as part of Canada’s 150th celebrations, to take part in order to learn first hand about their history and their heritage.

There Royal Hignesses, Princes Charles, William, and Harry are also expected.

Canadian artists will perform at the ceremonies, and replica WWI fighter planes will do flypasts.

For those participating in the week of events it will be a mix of emotions ranging from sad reflection to celebration.

It will also be an opportunity for many around the world, including many Canadians to learn about this major historical event  in Canadian and world history.

additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sportsBudget day in CanadaAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, SocietySupreme Court to decide on huge Peel wilderness watershedHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyThe rate is falling but 5.3 million Canadians still smokeInternational, SocietyRed Cross needs $400 million for Africans facing famineHistory, International, Military, Politics, Society100th Anniversary of the pivotal battle of WWIScience and TechnologySome scientists seek to revive Pluto’s status as a planetAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyFirst bee listed as “endangered” across North AmericaArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyBetty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, dead

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'opposition à Ottawa accuse Morneau d'avoir fait fi des gens ordinairesLe budget fédéral reçoit un accueil glacial à QuébecNouveau rebondissement dans le scandale des écoutes électroniques à WashingtonLendemain d’attaque sous haute surveillance à LondresLe Canada et la communauté internationale solidaires de LondresLe budget de la continuitéGérald Fillion vous explique le budget en 2 minutesGestion à risque des contrats au MTQProtection des sources : Vice perd son appel contre la GRCLe SPVM suspend deux de ses cadres
Federal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil MacdonaldIntelligence committee chair briefs Trump on surveillanceBudget 2017: Hello Uber tax, goodbye transit creditBudget 2017: Liberals spend on training and innovation while holding line on most taxesBell and Rogers to ask bars to pay more for sports packagesNew categories of dinosaur family tree proposed by scientists5 teens guilty of sharing intimate images in Bridgewater Dropbox caseShoppers computer crash fixed but questions remain about message to publicRare cancer linked to deaths with textured breast implants, FDA saysVice Media reporter must turn over material to RCMP, court rules