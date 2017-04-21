Russian military aircraft to fly over Canada “observing”

A Russian military jet is to stop at Canada’s major military air base in Trenton Ontario this week. It will then conduct a surveillance flight over Canada this weekend.

It’s an annual event as various NATO countries and Russia allow observation flyovers of their respective territories.

This August 2007 file photo shows Captain Mark Chlistovski, an Aeronautical Engineer employed as a Sensor Officer with Open Skies Canada. He is shown here examining aerial film that was shot over the territory of the Russian Federation during one of Canada’s “Open Skies” missions. © Dept. National Defence

The idea is provide a degree of trust among countries by allowing the gathering of information about military forces and other activities of interest by all countries.

The Russian plane is just completing a surveillance flyover of the US and will cross Canada before returning home.

Although an ageing design from the 1960’s and set to be withdrawn from service, the Russsian TU-154 is still the workhorse of Russian civil and military transport as it can operate in conditions where most other jets can’t. Spy equipment aboard the current plane is rigorously examined before, during, and after the surveillance flights by personnel from the respective countries. © Dmitry Petrochenko / Reuters

Canada recently flew over Ukraine, and a US-Czech team is flying over Russia. The U.S. and France recently also conducted a flyover of Russia.

It’s all part of a 1992 international treaty called “Open Skies” which came into force in 2002 and currently involves 34 countries.

The unarmed planes are always subjected to rigorous inspections to ensure compliance with treaty regulations. The planes routes are pre-planned by both countries and the type and nature of cameras and other surveillance equipment is also strictly controlled.

