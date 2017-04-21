A Russian Air Force Tu 154 has completed a surveillance flight over the U.S. and is now set to fly a surveillance mission over Canada
Photo Credit: Kirill Naumenko- Wiki Commons

Russian military aircraft to fly over Canada “observing”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 21 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A Russian military jet is to stop at Canada’s major military air base in Trenton Ontario this week. It will then conduct a surveillance flight over Canada this weekend.

It’s an annual event as various NATO countries and Russia allow observation flyovers of their respective territories.

This August 2007 file photo shows Captain Mark Chlistovski, an Aeronautical Engineer employed as a Sensor Officer with Open Skies Canada. He is shown here examining aerial film that was shot over the territory of the Russian Federation during one of Canada’s “Open Skies” missions. © Dept. National Defence

The idea is provide a degree of trust among countries  by allowing the gathering of information about military forces and other activities of interest by all countries.

The Russian plane is just completing a surveillance flyover of the US and will cross Canada before returning home.

Although an ageing design from the 1960’s and set to be withdrawn from service, the Russsian TU-154 is still the workhorse of Russian civil and military transport as it can operate in conditions where most other jets can’t. Spy equipment aboard the current plane is rigorously examined before, during, and after the surveillance flights by personnel from the respective countries. ©  Dmitry Petrochenko / Reuters

Canada recently flew over Ukraine, and a US-Czech team is flying over Russia.  The U.S. and France recently also conducted a flyover of Russia.

It’s all part of a 1992 international treaty called “Open Skies” which came into force in 2002 and currently involves 34 countries.

The unarmed planes are always subjected to rigorous inspections to ensure compliance with treaty regulations.  The planes routes are pre-planned by both countries and the type and nature of cameras and other surveillance equipment is also strictly controlled.

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, Work & LabourEmployers anxious about marijuana in the workplaceInternational, PoliticsCanada targets Syrian leadership with links to chemical weaponsInternational, PoliticsCanada condemns Paris attackAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyWWF study finds gaping holes in ability to respond to Arctic ship fuel spillsInternational, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyRussian military aircraft to fly over Canada “observing”International, PoliticsWar of words between North Korea and U.S. escalatesPolitics, Society, Work & LabourGovernment to test for hiring bias based on nameEnvironment, SocietyCanadians invited to bury their underwear to learn about soilAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyFor "Earth Day" (Apr 22) think about beesEconomy, SocietyOntario to tax foreign home buyers, expand rent control

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
De nombreux appels à la haine sur la page Facebook de Bernard « Rambo » GauthierUn Québécois soupçonné de terrorisme dans la ligne de mire du FBILe spectre du terrorisme revient hanter la présidentielleAttentat à Paris : l'assaillant connu, une piste belge à explorerInondations : les 20 mm de pluie attendus empireront la situation en OutaouaisRigaud continue d'écoper et se prépare pour une longue fin de semaineLes intelligences artificielles assimilent nos préjugésProstitution juvénile : plus de 100 arrestations en banlieue de TorontoLa harde de caribous de Val-d'Or relocalisée au Zoo de St-FélicienL'escouade régionale mixte antiproxénétisme voit le jour
No relief in sight for parts of Quebec hit by floodPolice had Champs-Elysees gunman in their graspHundreds of Syrian refugees apply to fix Westernized versions of their Arabic namesCan Trudeau talk Trump out of trade fight? Maybe he won't have toBill O'Reilly wasn't fired because of what he did — he was fired because it got out: Neil MacdonaldHarsh words from trade tribunal on federal government procurement practicesAre Canadians ready for no-frills flying?Using the ISIS 'brand' to attract recruits in Sinai'Appalling': Woman bumped from Air Canada flight misses $10,000 Galapagos cruiseEx-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, facing 8 murder charges, back in court