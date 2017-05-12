Last September groups protested the city of Montreal’s ban on pit bulls and similar dogs. A protest will be held this Saturday against a similar province-wide law now being discussed

Photo Credit: Radio-Canada

Barking mad! Angry dog owners vs. Quebec’s new law.

Protesters to gather on Saturday in Montreal

It’s called Bill 158 and it’s a Quebec province-wide proposed law designed to crack down on so-called “dangerous dogs”. It comes after a series of incidents in the province in which dogs either maimed or even killed a person.

Dog owner Tanya Das Neves says Quebec should have put more funding into enforcing current animal regulations instead of creating new ones. Certain breeds could be banned entirely in the province while other large dogs would face new restrictions under the proposed legislation.
The proposed law would place strict regulations and bans on a wide variety of pets regardless of the animals’ health or behaviour. Most veterinarians and organizations, including the Montreal SPCA and the Humane Society International confirm that breed specific legislation is a waste of resources, does not protect citizens, and unfairly punishes responsible owners.

Organizers of last September’s event estimated thet about 1,500 showed up to protest the city bylaw.
Critics such as Mina Carbone, an animal health technician, is quoted by the CBC saying of the proposed law, “It’s not based on any research or data. I don’t think that the government — that has no knowledge of dog behaviour, dog care, dog housing — should be categorizing animals, They don’t have the experience, they don’t have the knowledge.”

Quebec’s Premier said in June last year (prior to the Montreal demo shown here ) that he would probably follow Ontario’s lead o ban pit bulls. Groups are planning a similar demonstration against the provincial proposal this Saturday in the central Lafontaine Park
A province-wide ban on certain breeds and new restrictions on all dogs would come on the heels of the city of Montreal’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds.

In April, the Montreal SPCA said in a statement, “Should Bill 128 pass, the result will therefore be the systematic, large-scale putting to death of dogs in shelters across the province,”

Groups opposed to the provincial plan say Bill 128

  • supersedes the Quebec Sentient Beings Act
  • allows for confiscated pets to be sold to laboratories
  • discriminates against many breeds of dog including the Rottweiler & mixed breeds
  • allows for the addition of more breeds to be discriminated against at any time
  • does not enforce owner accountability
  • does not regulate breeding practices
  • does not include a canine interaction education program

Various animal welfare groups and owners plan to gather in Montreal’s Lafontaine Park on Saturday afternoon to express their opposition to Quebec’s proposed law.

“This is a huge move backwards and just secures Quebec’s reputation as The Best Place To Be An Animal Abuser, says Susan Mackasey of PetitsPawz Refuge. “Not only would this law be completely ineffective, it’s inhumane and violates constitutional rights.”

