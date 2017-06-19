One of the six "kindness meters" in Fredericton, N.B.
Photo Credit: CBC

The kinder gentler parking meter

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

No-one has a particular fondness for parking meters.

Old style mechanical meters are slowly being replaced by digital metering systems. These are perhaps even less appreciated as, unlike the old system, they give no indication of un-used time still available on a empty parking spot.

But there’s a new and happier life for the old meters. They’re being re-used as “kindness meters”.

Depending on the city, they might be red, bright blue, or bright green but the idea is for those with spare change can make a quick donation to local charitable organizations. This one in Truro, N.S.
Depending on the city, they might be red, bright blue, or bright green but the idea is that anyone with spare change who wants to, can make a quick donation to local charitable organisations by inserting coins into the kindness meter. This one is in Truro, N.S. © Quinn McCarthy via CBC

Painted in bright colours, the meters are placed near heavy pedestrian traffic areas, and anyone with spared change can drop a few coins into them.

The “kindness” part comes because the money collected is redistributed to various charitable organisations helping in the struggle against poverty and homelessness.

The meters are popping up in cities across Canada, including for example Halifax, Nova Scotia; Fredericton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario: Vernon, British Columbia, and many others with London,Ontario being the latest to install five “kindness meters’ in locations around the city.

Cities also hope the meters will cut down on panhandling.

In July 2016 Llewellyn Brewer in Frederiicton, N.B.,, said fewer coins have gone into his collection cup since the Kindness Meters were installed
In July 2016 Llewellyn Brewer in Fredericton, N.B., said fewer coins have gone into his collection cup since the Kindness Meters were installed. © CBC

Quoted by Global TV news in 2016, Vernon, B.C. city councillor Scott Anderson said, “ The intent of them is to allow somebody to give to an agency that actually does some good rather than breeding more harm by giving it to the person who is asking for it. It goes part way at least to what I think will alleviate the problem”.

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea

Panhandlers begging for money say the meters have cut down on their take, but say it’s doubtful the meters will stop panhandlers.

Warren Maddox, is the executive director of the Fredericton (N.B.) Community Kitchen and Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc. Quoted by the CBC in April this year he said the meters cut into donations to those who rely on panhandling as their income and doesn’t cut the number of people asking for change on the street.

“It really becomes a personal choice,” said Maddox. “Do you give it to an organisation that does a lot of good for a lot of people, or do you give it to an individual who’s just trying to sort of make it by?”

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Lifestyle, Politics, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsOttawa unveils Royal Tour detailsInternationalCanada condemns ‘persistent and widespread’ use of sexual violence in warsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsCanada's Green Party leader in Berlin: Don't ratify CETAHealth, PoliticsPremier, academics signal concern over legalizing potAnimals, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyEnvironmental Protection Act: new recommendations for GMO'sInternationalCanada announces additional $86M to help South SudanEnvironment, InternationalStudy finds more killer heat ‘almost inevitable’Immigration & Refuge, InternationalUN reports a record number of refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SportsThe kinder gentler parking meterEnvironment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyThe LINK Online Sun. June 18, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine