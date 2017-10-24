Canada refugee claims, slow progress

Figures from Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) show that the influx of asylum seekers has clogged the system.
Thousands of claimants have crossed into Canada through the porous undefended border.
About 13,000 of the 32,000 claims have been made this way, but only a few hundred have had their claims processed.
Sean Rehaag (SJD) is a professor at the Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.
A huge spike in claims being made from people entering from the U.S. occurred this year, much of that attributed to policies there that would seek to end programmes allowing asylum seekers and others to remain there.
Many are Haitians who came to the U.S in a temporary programme as a result of natural disasters. With the threat of being sent back to their country, thousands have entered Canada.
The latest figures show that 69 per cent of those who crossed illegally into Canada are being accepted. However of the some 10,799 crossings between March and September, only 592 have been processed so far, with 408 cases accepted.
At least two recent polls show a majority of Canadians are not happy with the illegal entries, and don’t accept the notion that they qualify as refugees.
Professor Rehaag says the IRB acceptance rate show they do meet the criteria for refugee status.
He goes on to say, the illegal or “irregular” crossings are the result of what he calls as Canada’s attempt to keep them out. This is through the “third safe country agreement” with the U.S. whereby a claim for asylum must be made in the first “safe” country where the person lands. Thus someone on the U.S. cannot come through a regular border crossing to make a claim as they will be turned back.
International and Canadian law says if they get into Canada, their claim must be heard.
Rehaag says that the government needs to spend more on the refugee claims system to reduce the backlog. A new report says claims are now taking up to 16 months, and there is a backlog of cases.
Professor Rehaag also says more needs to be done as people will continue to come even once the winter sets in and poses a real risk to their safety. He notes that last year, one person died, while some others suffered severe frostbite in their attempt to make it into Canada.
“International and Canadian law says if they get into Canada, their claim must be heard.”
Wronng. There is no ambiguity as to which country these migrants are illegaly entering Canada from and because it’s the United States, they do not qualify as “Convention” refugees and are therefore inadmissible to an asylum application.
Canada’s Immigration Act was not put in place for the sole benefit of immigrants and refugees, but also to protect taxpayers from this kind of rampant abuse.
Canada’s Immigration Act (IRPA) states that persons who enter our country illlegaly from a safe third country are inadmissible to an asylum application. What are safe third countries? They are nations listed (42 as of writing this) on Canada’s Designated Country of Origin List:
http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/refugees/reform-safe.asp
When are persons from safe third countries admissible to an asylum application? When they don’t commit an illegal act such as entering our country illegaly and either submit an application from within their safe third country or inland when they visit Canada by arriving through a legal port of entry.
IRPA prescribes two options to deal with illegal migrants from safe third countries having entered Canada illegaly. The first option is very expensive, the second option is very inexpensive:
1. Charge, detain, prosecute and deport them.
2. Canada can offer to forego laying charges and safely escort and remit them to American authories.
As noted below by the Auditor General, each and every asylum application, whether accepted or rejected, carries with it a processing cost of 26K:
“Citizenship and Immigration Canada estimates a taxpayer cost of about $26,000 for each refugee claimant”
