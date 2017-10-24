Gone in 20 years? Scientists raise alarm over northern Right whales

Extinction now possible, within decades.

Scientists at at annual international conference on North Atlantic Right Whales have expressed extreme concern over the species survival.

The meeting comes with special urgency after some 15 of the whales were found dead this summer. A 16th whale carcass has just been located today on an island south of Cape Cod Massachusetts.

At least some of the slow moving animals were hit by ships, others died tangled in fishing gear.

The distressed 500-kilogram juvenile male was caught in 50 prawn traps and ropes which were anchored to the ocean floor. The ropes canalso cause deep wounds which can become infected even if the whale somehow frees itself © RFO-Canada

The group was told on Sunday that while 15 of the endangered animals were killed there were only 5 live births this year, meaning a loss of ten whales in a population already dangerously low.

Illustration of how North Atlantic right whales get entangled in fishing gear. Entangled whales can tow fishing gear for tens to hundreds of miles over months or even years, before either being freed, shedding the gear on their own, or succumbing to their injuries, fatigue, or starvation. © Graphic Services, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

“Time is of the essence and we must work together to determine how to best protect this critically endangered species”. International Fund for Animal Welfare

The latest research indicates there are a mere 451 of the whales as of 2016, and of that only 23 per cent are breeding females who appear to be dying younger and having fewer calves. The meeting was told there has been a 40% reduction in new calves since 2010 , and there were no “first time” mothers this year.

Hundreds of scientists, icruise and shipping ndustry leaders and fishermen attended the annual North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium in Halifax on Sunday. © Emma Davie/CBC

“At what point do you say these numbers are so low and so concerning that we actually have to do something? We’re telling you as scientists: that time is now,” said Mark Baumgartner, the chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, at the group’s annual meeting at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

The meeting was told that breeding females may be gone in 20 years, which in turn means no calves, and the end of the species.

A right whale carcass, recovered off of Boothbay / Portland hauled out of the water at Portland Yacht Services on September 24, 2016, showing evidence of entanglement around the head and through the mouth. © NOAA, collected under NOAA permit 18786

Part of the problem is that fishing ropes such as used by lobster and crab fishermen, have become thicker and stronger and so whales can’t break free. A study showed that forces applied during fishing does not require rope strength over 1700 pounds and that if industry reduced rope breaking strength to 1700 pounds (7.56 kN) whale mortality from entanglement would be reduced by over 70%.

An example of a severe wound: The tight line on this whale (Catalog #3279) cuts through the blowholes and into the head, while likely also wrapping through the mouth as the line is seen exiting the top of the lip. The whale’s ability to breathe was clearly inhibited. © Canadian Whale Institute/ New England Aquarium.

Right whales have moved from traditional summer grounds further into the St Lawrence where there is heavy ship traffic. In one measure the government imposed a 10-knot speed limit in an effort to reduce ship strikes. Although some fines have been levied, most ships have been complying. The snow crab fishery was also closed earlier than planned.

Scientists, fishermen, large-vessel operators and Indigenous groups will also be meeting next month in Moncton in an effort to reduce the number of right whale deaths. That meeting will be hosted by federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

