Right whales are very slow swimmers and have often been hit and killed by the much faster moving cargo and cruise shipe

Right whales are very slow swimmers and have often been hit and killed by the much faster moving cargo and cruise ships
Photo Credit: Kara Mahoney Robinson/New England Aquarium

Gone in 20 years? Scientists raise alarm over northern Right whales

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Extinction now possible, within decades.

Scientists at at annual international conference on North Atlantic Right Whales have expressed extreme concern over the species survival.

The meeting comes with special urgency after some 15 of the whales were found dead this summer. A 16th whale carcass has just been located today on an island south of Cape Cod Massachusetts.

At least some of the slow moving animals were hit by ships, others died tangled in fishing gear.

The distressed 500-kilogram juvenile male was caught in 50 prawn traps and ropes which were anchored to the ocean floor. The ropes canalso cause deep wounds which can become infected even if the whale evenually frees itself
The distressed 500-kilogram juvenile male was caught in 50 prawn traps and ropes which were anchored to the ocean floor. The ropes canalso cause deep wounds which can become infected even if the whale somehow frees itself © RFO-Canada

The group was told on Sunday that while 15 of the endangered animals were killed there were only 5 live births this year, meaning a loss of ten whales in a population already dangerously low.

Illustration of how North Atlantic right whales get entangled in fishing gear. Entangled whales can tow fishing gear for tens to hundreds of miles over months or even years, before either being freed, shedding the gear on their own, or succumbing to their injuries, fatigue, or starvation.
Illustration of how North Atlantic right whales get entangled in fishing gear. Entangled whales can tow fishing gear for tens to hundreds of miles over months or even years, before either being freed, shedding the gear on their own, or succumbing to their injuries, fatigue, or starvation. ©  Graphic Services, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

“Time is of the essence and we must work together to determine how to best protect this critically endangered species”. International Fund for Animal Welfare

The latest research indicates there are a mere 451 of the whales as of 2016, and of that only 23 per cent are breeding females who appear to be dying younger and having fewer calves.  The meeting was told there has been a 40% reduction in new calves since 2010 , and there were no “first time” mothers this year.

Hundreds of scientists, icruise and shipping ndustry leaders and fishermen attended the annual North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium in Halifax on Sunday.
Hundreds of scientists, icruise and shipping ndustry leaders and fishermen attended the annual North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium in Halifax on Sunday. © Emma Davie/CBC

“At what point do you say these numbers are so low and so concerning that we actually have to do something? We’re telling you as scientists: that time is now,” said Mark Baumgartner, the chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, at the group’s annual meeting at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

The meeting was told that breeding females may be gone in 20 years, which in turn means no calves, and the end of the species.

A right whale carcass, recovered off of Boothbay / Portland hauled out of the water at Portland Yacht Services on September 24, 2016, showing evidence of entanglement around the head and through the mouth.
A right whale carcass, recovered off of Boothbay / Portland hauled out of the water at Portland Yacht Services on September 24, 2016, showing evidence of entanglement around the head and through the mouth. ©  NOAA, collected under NOAA permit 18786

Part of the problem is that fishing ropes such as used by lobster and crab fishermen, have become thicker and stronger and so whales can’t break free. A study showed that  forces applied during fishing does not require rope strength over 1700 pounds and that if industry reduced rope breaking strength to 1700 pounds (7.56 kN) whale mortality from entanglement would be reduced by over 70%.

A severe wound: The tight line on this whale (Catalog #3279) cuts through the blowholes and into the head, while likely also wrapping through the mouth as the line is seen exiting the top of the lip. The whale’s ability to breathe was clearly inhibited.
An example of a severe wound: The tight line on this whale (Catalog #3279) cuts through the blowholes and into the head, while likely also wrapping through the mouth as the line is seen exiting the top of the lip. The whale’s ability to breathe was clearly inhibited. © Canadian Whale Institute/ New England Aquarium.

Right whales have moved from traditional summer grounds further into the St Lawrence where there is heavy ship traffic. In one measure the government imposed a 10-knot speed limit in an effort to reduce ship strikes. Although some fines have been levied, most ships have been complying. The snow crab fishery was also closed earlier than planned.

Scientists, fishermen, large-vessel operators and Indigenous groups will also be meeting next month in Moncton in an effort to reduce the number of right whale deaths. That meeting will be hosted by federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, SocietyChase the Ace and the winners in St. John's, NewfoundlandEconomy, History, International, PoliticsHillary Clinton: resilient and issuing warningsSocietyJournalism groups hand out secrecy awardImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyCanada refugee claims, slow progressImmigration & RefugeCanada should admit more refugees, say advocacy groupsHealth‘Reduced-sugar’ products may not be as healthy as expected: studyAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyGone in 20 years? Scientists raise alarm over northern Right whalesImmigration & Refuge, InternationalNew scam targets foreign students in CanadaChase the Ace might change the placeArts and Entertainment, International, PoliticsU.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft arrives in Ottawa

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine