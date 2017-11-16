Breastfeeding: study shows another benefit from birth to teen years

It is one of the biggest research evaluations of the benefits of breastfeeding.

In a longterm study, breastfeeding was shown to clearly reduce incidence of eczema in babies and youth from birth through to 16 years of age.

Dr. Michael Kramer (MD,FRSC) is a director of the study. He is a professor in the Faculty of Medicine (departments of paediatrics, and epidemiology, biostatistics and occupational health) at McGill University, and Director of outcomes research and evaluation at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC)

Dr. Michael Kramer (MD, FRSC) professor McGill University Faculty of Medicine, senior scientist Research Institute-MUHC © RI-MUHC

The study is called PROBIT- the PROmotion of Breastfeeding Intervention Trial. It is the largest ever randomized trial on breastfeeding which followed 17,000 babies starting in 1996-97 and then at various times as they grew into their teenage years.

In involved researchers from King’s College London, Harvard University, University of Bristol, in addition to McGill University and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (R-MUHC).

It showed that babies who were breastfed had an over 50 per cent reduction in cases of eczema, and that this protection lasted into their teen years. The study also showed that breastfeeding had no apparent effect on incidence of asthma.

Eczema causes the skin to become itchy, dry, cracked, sore and red. It affects around one in 5 children and one in 10 adults in the developed world.

The long-term study followed thousands of babies from birth through 16 years and longer, providing a great deal of health information, but also confirming benefits of breastfeeding in relattion to eczema although no change in cases of asthma © CBC

The UK has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in the world. Only one in three (34%) UK-born babies have received any breast milk, compared with 49% in the United States and 71% in Norway. Only 1% of babies in the UK are exclusively breastfed to six months.

Statistics Canada showed that in 2011-12, 89% of mothers breastfed their babies, and 26% breastfed exclusively for six months or more.

Dr Kramer notes that this long-term study continues to provide a variety of valuable information, but is yet one more indication of the benefits of breastfeeding for children.

Additional information