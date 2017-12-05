Much effort and research is going into long-duration space travel with the idea of one day sending humans to Mars. Worms would be critical to such a 12-24 month return trip, and to an eventual colony

Much effort and research is going into long-duration space travel with the idea of one day sending humans to Mars. Worms would be critical to such a 12-24 month return trip, and to an eventual colony
Photo Credit: NASA

Travel to Mars! Worms leading the way.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 5 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The effort is on to sending humans to Mars. In fact, NASA is aiming for a Mars mission perhaps by 2030, and there are other efforts as well.

It will come as a surprise to most, but the humble earthworm, and a couple of other worm species, are vital components of eventually achieving this goal.

The latest development is having worms reproduce in simulated Martian soil.

Worms will be needed in order to provide nutrients to soil for vital food crops if man can ever travel to, or spend time on the red planet.

Andrew Fazekas is an astronomer, author, and science/astronomy columnist with National Geographic.

Andrew Fazekas, Montreal-based science columnist with National Geogrpahic, and author
Andrew Fazekas, Montreal-based science columnist with National Geogrpahic, and author © supplied

The soil on Earth is full of nutrients, bacteria, fungi and other things that give plants what they need to grow.

Worms have always played a vital role in nature by taking dead plant material and recycling it through their bodies, while bacteria further break down the waste into components that can be re-used by plants.

If humans are to survive at all on Mars, they will have to grow crops, and no part of a plant can go to waste. Worms would play a vital role in the recycling and in modifying the Martian soil.

Scientists at a Dutch university have for the first time seen worms successfully reproduce in simulated Martian soil created by NASA.

Martian soil is sterile and even toxic.

Curiousity Rover on Mars- self portrait May 11, 2016 The Martian soil is sterile and slightly toxic. Earthworms will be needed to help in the modification of the soil in order to grew food crops
Curiousity Rover on Mars- self portrait May 11, 2016 The Martian soil is sterile and slightly toxic. Earthworms will be needed to help in the modification of the soil in order to grew food crops © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

While the worms seemed to do just fine in the simulated soil, much more needs to be done as the simulated dirt is missing a critical chemical called perchlolate.

Microbes have little problem with the chemical and plants can grow in such soil, but most worms don’t survive in the presence of high levels of perchlorate, but eating plants grown in a perchlorate soil can prove fatal to humans.

The humble earthworm, a critical element in order to produce food crops in long distance space travel, and eventually long duration stays on Mars.
The humble earthworm, a critical element in order to produce food crops in long distance space travel, and eventually long duration stays on Mars. © Bobby Yip/Reuters

Other species of worms have also been playing an important role in space research.

In 2015, a group of “planarian flatworms” were sent to the space station. These worms can regrow body parts like tails that have been cut off. So some were whole and some had had bits amputated, to find out how the experience would affect their regenerative abilities.

One of the dissected worms came back with an extra pair of googly eyes, actually two heads, and when amputated, they both grew back.

The worms also demonstrated behavioural changes as well as changed microbiomes when compared to others which had remained on Earth..

When this worm went to the International Space Station, it had one head. Now it has two.
When this flatworm went to the International Space Station, it had one head. Now it has two and a changed behaviour. © Junji Morokuma/Allen Discovery Center, Tufts University

Scientists noticed that the water they had been living in for weeks aboard the space station had somehow changed as well.

While the information shouldn’t necessarily be transposed to human experience, it is providing more information on how space may affect us on a cellular level.

This kind of study was also being examined with a microscopic worm known as  C. elegans. British, Canadian, and American scientists in 2006.

Thousands of these tiny C elegans worms went to space to study long-term effects on DNA from microgravity, and cosmic radiation
Thousands of these tiny C elegans worms went to space to study long-term effects on DNA from microgravity, and cosmic radiation © Simon Fraser University- Canadian Press

In that case the worms seemed to behave normally during six months in space. They experienced muscle loss as do humans but through several generations, remained as active as they normally would be. Scientists were studying the longer term effects of radiation on the worm’s DNA.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Energy sold at a loss: Ontario engineers say bad idea for the province

Animals, International, Science and Technology

Travel to Mars! Worms leading the way.

International, Military, Politics

Canada pledges $12M for landmine clearance

Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Religion and influence on government and public life

RCI | Français

Jeunes parlementaires recherchés dans la francophonie des Amériques

RCI | Español

Vidas perdidas más por alcohol que por drogas en Canadá

RCI | 中文

卡尔加里，一个连续发生种族主义攻击和威胁的周末

العربية | RCI

العمل الطوعي في كيبيك

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine