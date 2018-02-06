A new 5-part documentary film series called "Ageless Gardens" shows the tremendous benefits of keeping in touch with the soil PHOTOL 291 Films

Video documentary series: The wonders of gardens and gardening

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

It seems gardening does something to people who do it…something …nice.

A new five-part documentary series is called Ageless Gardens

Ian Toews of the award-winning 291 Film Company is the director and producer. He is based in Victoria British Columbia

Listen

The series celebrates gardens and also the beneficial effects that gardening has on the people who do it.

Toews and team travelled across Canada meeting a variety of gardeners and in a variety of situations to create the series. Along the way, he discovered something gardeners have always known; keeping in touch with the ‘earth” and plants does something beneficial for the soul. Not only that but there seems to be something physically healthy about it as well.

Hospice patient and her daughter tend to garden box at the facility. Gardening brings a sense of peace and of purpose. PHOTO:291 films

As Toews says, the earth is full of a variety of elements and life and by being in such close contact it seems that some of that is absorbed by those close to it.

Ian Toews: “We came from the earth and the soil and we depend on it for our life and anytime we forget that’s when we possibly lose our way so any chance at all we can reconnect to nature whether a ten-metre square greenspace or even a weed growing through a crack, those are valuable things for us as humans”.

https://www.agelessgardens.ca/series-trailer

Ageless Gardens is both a visual celebration of gardens – and the gardeners behind them. Each episode presents a portrait of a wide range of Canadians whose lives have been greatly enriched through the gardening experience:

The series will be shown on VisionTV,  Canada’s cable and satellite specialty channel will be Monday Feb 12. At 9pm and each Monday for the next four weeks.

The first show is “Healing Plants”  with gardening shown as a secret to good health and longevity,

“Therapeutic Gardens” the following Monday shows how hospitals are increasingly using gardening as a source of therapy

“The Wild Garden” – looks at foraging  or ‘wild gardening’, is an adventurous gardening option as  a natural healthy alternative to store bought foods.

The work of artist sculptor Vic Cicansky is inspired by his 70 years of gardening experience PHOTO-291 Films

On March 5, “Gardens Grow Community” shows how gardening connects Canadians, whether over the airwaves or in local communities.

The final episode “Adaptive Gardening” shows how when physical and/or lifestyle situations call for people to adapt, they do, and so does their style of gardening.,

Toews says the shows may be available for purchase from 291 Films at some point in the future, and has distributors such as in England working on showing the series abroad.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada to fund fight against female genital mutilation

Immigration & Refugees, International

NGOs sound alarm over forced return of Syrian refugees

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

Démystifier le cannabis même médical à quelques mois d'une légalisation complète

RCI | Español

Comenzó la temporada de la gripe en Quebec

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔 2018 年第一起凶杀案：一华人女子被控杀害母亲

العربية | RCI

مؤشرات التحول إلى إرهابي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine