Urban Rez Solutions has experience gathering community artists together in Toronto and plans wider-ranging town hall meetings. (Urban Rez Solutions)

Positive change for black youth in Ontario is project goal

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
mardi 13 février, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Toronto company, Urban Rez Solutions has launched a three-pronged project as part of a province of Ontario government campaign to reduce violence for its black citizens. The government has committed $47 million over four years to its Black Youth Action Plan and the funds will go to several groups in hopes of supporting 10,800 black children, youth and their families annually.

‘Telling our own story’

One of Urban Rez Solutions‘  efforts is producing a collaborative Afrocentric digital comic book called SPORRA. “We’ve come up with the idea in terms of telling our own story from a cultural lens–that would be an African Canadian’s lens–to basically dispel any of the myths of how we came to be and to also talk about the disruption, and disrupting the disruption of the transatlantic slave trade,” says Roderick Brereton, founder of Urban Rez Solutions.

Listen

Paris Alleyne is working on the SPORRA comic book that will ‘tell our own story from a cultural…African Canadian’s lens.’ (Mark Taylor)

The second part of the project involves “a province-wide marketing campaign featuring positive messaging designed through the lens of a strong cultural identity.”

A goal set of ‘reshaping the narrative’

And then there will be a series of town hall meetings aimed at youth and communities in the cities of Windsor, Hamilton, Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area. These will include artists, entertainers, culturally relevant foods and conversations about relevant issues.

“Some of the issues are lack of cultural identity,” says Brereton. “Black people in the diaspora of Africa have had a cultural shift…We have been taken away from our own identity and our own ways of life. And basically there’s been a disconnect from who we are. So, we’ve adopted new cultures, new standards and a lot of those are not playing out to our best advantage in terms of how we identify with ourselves and who we are. So, we are reshaping the narrative and rewriting that.”

Brereton says other issues include a lack of confidence and a lack of self-esteem. “Some people have latched on to what the media has told them or what the narrative has been…That has been from our own words so it’s imperative to tell the story from our own words and to understand what has taken place.

Roderick Brereton addresses issues of cultural identity, confidence and self-esteem.

‘We are definitely resilient people’

“It’s not a blame game but it’s an explain game, is the way we term it. And the more we know ourselves from our own perspective and understand what has taken place, the trauma, and begin that healing, the sooner we can all get back onto a place and a playing field of excellence,” he says.

“We have 450 years of catching up to do but…we are definitely resilient people and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New rules for ship fuel mean less pollution by 2020

Un emballage à l’épreuve des enfants et moins attrayant pour les jeunes devrait-il être exigé par Santé Canada? Photo : Émilie PelletierRCI | Français

Cigarettes électroniques : Ottawa va restreindre la publicité sans l'écraser

RCI | Español

Cómo la tecnología combinada con el conocimiento tradicional inuit salva vidas

RCI | 中文

广播在21世纪仍然大有作为

صاحب الاعمال الكندي اللبناني مايك تيماني وناتالي شيسون رئيسة مجلس حقوق الانسان في نيوبرنزويك/مايك تيمانيالعربية | RCI

مايك تيماني و الالتزام المميّز بالعمل الاجتماعي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le budget fédéral sera déposé le 27 février, annonce le ministre MorneauUne veillée à la mémoire de Colten Boushie à MontréalProcès Gerald Stanley : l’appel du jugement n’appartient pas à la familleAttentat à la pudeur : un an avec sursis pour l'ex-organisateur politique Gilles CloutierAffaire Boushie : le processus de sélection des jurés dans la mire du gouvernement TrudeauIsraël : la police recommande l'inculpation de Nétanyahou pour corruptionRaymond Bachand minimise la dernière salve de Trump contre le CanadaLe projet de loi sur le proxénétisme toujours sur la glaceDes milliers de Coréens menacent Kim Boutin sur les médias sociauxPrès de 500 millions aux médecins spécialistes à même les surplus budgétaires
Liberals to unveil 3rd budget by month's endKim Campbell calls sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcastersPolice recommend indicting Netanyahu on corruption, bribery chargesSen. Frum calls on Ottawa to take harder line after Iran calls prof's prison death a suicide'We will wring the neck of the Ukrainian oligarchy,' vows deported Saakashvili'It was cats everywhere,' humane society head says after 146 seized from Ontario homeBoushie aftermath points to need for justice system reform, says Wilson-RaybouldToronto police to dig up drainpipe on property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur workedLatest U.S. trade complaint says Canada dumping welded pipeJerry Howarth, radio voice of Blue Jays for 36 years, retires