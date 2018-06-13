A fishing boat moored in Neddy Harbour in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday, August 15, 2016. Hopes have been dashed for a recovery of the once mighty northern cod stock off Newfoundland, a leading conservation group says. Three years after scientists said there were signs of a comeback, the federal government decided this week to reduce catch limits for the groundfish, citing a spring stock assessment that said the population had declined 30 per cent after seven years of rebuilding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

More bad news for Canada’s East Coast cod fishery

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

There’s more bad news for the once thriving cod fishery off Newfoundland and Labrador on Canada’s East Coast–already in virtual total collapse.

Citing a spring stock assessment that showed cod in decline, the federal government has announced a reduction in catch limits to 9,500 tonnes–down from 12,000 tonnes last year and three years after a wave of optimism had bloomed that the fishery might be–somehow–restored.

But even that reduction was not good enough for a leading conservation group.

Oceana Canada says the new limit does not go far enough, noting that the limit was set at 4,400 when the recovery appeared to be taking hold in 2015.

A fisherman keeps his eye on the cable as he unloads his catch of cod in Newfoundland, Aug.4, 1997. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The numbers are a far cry from the 800,000 tonnes caught in 1968 when the fishery hit an all-time high and served as the backbone of the island province’s fishing industry.

Shortly after that high point, the fishery began to decline, falling by more than 60 per cent by 1975.

In 1977 Canada extended its fishing limit for foreign vessels from 12 miles (18 kilometres) to 200 miles (321 kilometres) but failed to halt the decline.

The bottom fell out in the early 1990s because of

Overfishing, mismanagement and changing environmental conditions caused the bottom to fall out in the early 1990s.

A moratorium imposed by the federal government in 1992 resulted in the loss of 40,000 jobs across the East Coast provinces, including over 30,000 in what is now Newfoundland and Labrador.

The moratorium was originally set at two years. It remains in effect.

Under the new regulations, recreational fishing is being limited to 39 days this year, down from 46 days in 2017.

Fishing will be permitted every weekend, Saturday through Monday, beginning June 30 and running to Sept. 3.

The fall season will run for nine days, from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Economy, Environment, International, Society

More bad news for Canada's East Coast cod fishery

International, Politics

U.S and N Korea meeting: results?

Arts and Entertainment, International

FIFA World Cup: Canada will co-host 2026 event

RCI | Français

Xalam: le mythique groupe sénégalais est à Montréal

RCI | Español

Canadá, Estados Unidos y México serán los anfitriones del Mundial 2026

RCI | 中文

加美边境美方边检变严

طالبو لجوء اجتازوا الحدود الكندية وهم ينتظرون في مونتريال لحل مشاكلهم والحصول على خدمات/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

خطة حزب المحافظين لملف اللجوء: حل المشكلة وليس إدارة الأزمة