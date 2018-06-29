An animated video shows the dangers of straying too close to dams and hydroelectric generating stations. (Ontario Power Generation)

Safety warnings abound ahead of holiday

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 June, 2018

July 1 is Canada Day, a public holiday and a time when Canadians do all kinds of crazy things, some of which are dangerous. Summer is so short that Canadians are eager to celebrate on this first holiday of the season. Often it is hot and people take to the many lakes and rivers across the country. Sometimes they drink alcohol and are not as careful as they should be.

Hundreds drown every year

Safety campaigns, swimming and safety instruction have helped reduce the number of drowning deaths over the years to a 25-year low of 428 in 2014. But hundreds still drown in Canada every year.

Ontario Power Generation has this year created an amusing, animated warning for people to stay away from dams and hydroelectric generating stations. It urges boaters and swimmers to obey warnings signs, buoys and barriers and stay well clear of them. It warns people to never stand, anchor or tie boats below dams because water levels and flow “can take you by surprise.”

Dammy the Beaver is featured in the video that will be distributed on major networks in the province of Ontario. He learns about the dangers of fishing near dams and generating stations.

A water safety video from Ontario Lifesaving illustrates the dangers of chasing a ball and falling into water. (Ontario Lifesaving)

Courses, safety tips provided by several organizations

The Canadian Red Cross is a leader in water safety education. It offers courses in aquatics, first aid, and health and safety, it provides information about accidents and tips to avoid them.  Another group,  The Lifesaving Society has produced videos about water safety in several languages.

The Canadian Red Cross website notes that those at greatest risk of drowning in Canada are children between the ages of one and four, and men aged 15 to 44. It also explains that drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death for Canadian children aged one to four.

