Controversial decision: Quebec feminist group and prostitution.

The Federation des Femmes du Quebec (FFQ) is a well-recognised women’s rights organisation in the mainly French-speaking province of Quebec.

This weekend the group took a controversial stance saying that women can make a free-will choice on their own to enter into the sex trade.

The decision is to be able to lobby for better health and security conditions for sex workers

The FFQ, which had previously not taken a position on sex workers, adopted the new policy after a ten-hour special meeting this weekend.

The executive-director of Stella, a Montreal sex workers advocacy group praises the decision, Quoted in “Le Devoir”, Sandra Wesley said it recognises sex workers choices and their human rights.

Not all are pleased though.

Another group, La Concertation des luttes contre l’exploitation sexuelle (CLES), roughly “coaltion fighting against sexual exploitation” has long been fighting to end prostitution entirely. It says the FFQ has now become “pro sex-worker” and has said its members will decide whether to remain with the FFQ.

The FFQ says there are clauses within their new policy to distinguish among, choice, non-consent, and exploitation. The feminist organisation also discussed the issue of rights of Muslim women to wear a face veil, Details on both decisions are expected to be released possibly Tuesday.

