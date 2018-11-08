In Istanbul on Oct 25, 2018, activists protested the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo)

Canada must act to protect independent journalism, says lawyer

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A Canadian lawyer is calling on the government to change Canada’s law so that a criminal act against a journalist carries a stiffer than usual penalty. Toronto lawyer David Butt says this would send a message to the world about the need to respect independent journalism.

‘Dark times for journalists’

“A series of factors…lead me to believe that these are dark times for journalists,” he says. “We see, for example, the U.S. president frankly abusing his position to call independent journalists the enemy of the state. We see acts of violence directed towards journalism with the delivery of a pipe bomb to CNN headquarters…

“And of course we have the very high profile death, it appears to be murder, of (Saudi Arabian journalist) Mr. (Jamal) Khashoggi. We see a culmination of acts out, both verbal and actual acts of violence against journalists. And that’s really what prompted my thoughts.”

U.S. President Donald Trump excoriates CNN reporter Jim Acosta as an aide tries to take away the microphone. The Whitehouse later took away Acosta’s credentials barring his access to future briefings. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Sanctions, diplomatic messages suggested

Butt thinks journalists in Canada work in relative safety. But he thinks Canada should be bold about deterring threats to a free press abroad by levying sanctions on countries that act against journalists and by sending diplomatic messages of disfavour.

Journalism crucial to a healthy democracy, says lawyer

“The function of a journalist is to seek out the truth, to avoid partisan considerations, to be independent and to simply give the public accurate information about what’s going on in the halls of power, be they in business, government, politics and so on. And that is a crucial function for any healthy democracy,” says Butt.

“Democracy empowers its citizens to make decisions about their leaders. But if the citizens don’t have good information about their leaders, their decision-making can be deeply flawed.

“So…independent journalism is a crucial component of a healthy democracy. And that’s why journalists need to be protected.

David Butt says Canada should change its own law and speak out internationally to protect independent journalists.

The interview was recorded before the U.S. Whitehouse banned CNN reporter Jim Acosta after President Donald Trump castigated him during a news conference on Nov. 7, 2018.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bombardier selling two businesses, laying off 5,000

Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Mountain Equipment Co-op apologizes for racist marketing

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous

Alanis Obomsawin mural honours her in Montreal

International, Politics, Society

WWI-The Last 100 Days- led by Canada

International, Politics, Society

WWI: Remembering the last to die

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Security breach of cannabis users

RCI | Français

Amnistie internationale: Édition 2018 des marathons d'écriture

RCI | Español

Aquarela do Brasil: Un homenaje en Vancouver a los 60 años del Bossa Nova

RCI | 中文

大篷车抵达墨西哥城，中美洲移民要大巴去美国边境

العربية | RCI

هل تستأنف إسرائيل استهداف إيران في سوريا؟ وما الموقف الأميركي الفعلي من الأكراد؟