Powerful storm ravages Canada’s west coast

High winds pounded the southwestern part of the province of British Columbia yesterday downing huge trees, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity, and disrupting air and ferry services. The water treatment plant is not functioning in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island and staff are working assiduously to restore water service. The storm came just as the government released its list of top ten weather events linking the more extreme weather with climate change.

There was a dramatic rescue by helicopter of a man stranded on pier that partially collapsed after boats came loose and crashed into it. One person was killed by a falling tree on Vancouver Island.

There are snowfall or winter storm warnings for the mountainous area of the province further inland. There was rapidly accumulating snow on sections of several highway and passes.