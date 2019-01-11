Oceans warming faster bolstering climate change worry: study

Yet another study shows that the world’s oceans are warming rapidly and researchers say this confirms the scientific evidence that the planet is warming due to human activity.

Warming oceans mean more storms, extreme precipitation

The scientists from China and the U.S. add that rapid warming of the oceans in the past few decades should be of concern given “the abundant evidence of effects” on storms, hurricanes and the water cycle including extreme precipitation events.

The study was based on data collected from 3,900 floats deployed in oceans since 2000. The scientists say that heat content in the ocean is less affected by internal variations and so, is a better gauge of the human influence on climate change than are temperatures collected from land.

‘The need to stop climate change…increasingly evident’

They conclude “the need to slow or stop the rates of climate change and prepare for the expected impacts is increasingly evident.”

The study was published in the journal Science.

Dissent in Canada over climate action

The government of Canada is obliging all provinces to plan tax on greenhouse gas emissions but is facing tough resistance from several provinces. The province of British Columbia already has one and the province of Quebec takes part in a carbon trading system with California. The province of Ontario was part of the cap and trade system but the government changed in the last election and it cancelled its participation.

Carbon pricing promises to be a major issue in the upcoming federal election campaign with the vote to be held in October 2019.

At least two other recent studies have shown dramatic evidence of ocean warming.