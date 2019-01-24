A new poll shows not all provinces like each other, and some feel they are being treated unfairly within Confederation while others are taking ,are than they're giving. (CBC)

Canada a confederation not quite so unified

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 24 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s a huge country, second biggest in the world, with 10 provinces, 3 territories, and apparently, not all that unified.

A new national survey by the Angus Reid Institute polling firm shows some regions are not all that kindly disposed towards others. This stems from a general perception of the people in other provinces, but also because of Canada’s “equalisation” payments, whereby tax payments to the federal government are redistributed to the provinces based on their ability to generate tax revenues.  That is, if the economy is not doing well in a province, it will get more money back in order to help ensure the province can provide the same level of services as provinces doing well.

While the three prairie provinces, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, have a relatively good opinion of each other, they don’t have a particularly high opinion of west coast British Columbia. This is probably due to the current conflict over an oil pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

How Canadian provinces feel about each other. (Angus Reid Inst-2019)

While about 30 per cent of B.C residents say they have a close relationship with neighbouring Alberta, just over 4 in ten (43%) say the province doesn’t really have any particularly close relationships with the other provinces.

On the other hand four in ten in the three prairie provinces say they are not treated particulary well by Ontario and about 75 per cent say the same of mostly French-speaking Quebec.

Some 44 per cent of Quebec residents consider neighbouring Ontario as a friend, but only 12 per cent of Ontario residents feel the same about Quebec.

Just over 42 per cent of Quebeckers also view officially bilingual New Brunswick as  friendly, but three in ten Quebeckers think that no other province is particularly kind to them. That is also not reciprocated though as only 13 per cent of N.B. residents feel the same way about Quebec.

 

As to who gets more than they give, half of the respondents named Quebec as getting more than it gives, while Alberta residents themselves consider their province is the one that gives the most and gets the least in return.

The eastern maritime provinces tend to like each other but are also are seen by some other provinces as getting more than they give, although to a lesser extent than Quebec.

What this shows is a country that although certainly not on the brink of division, does have some lingering and underlying differences that might attract the attention of the federal government, especially in this election year.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

On guard at the top of the world

RCI | Français

Fonte plus rapide des glaces au Groenland : tempêtes et ouragans seront plus violents sur l'est du Canada

RCI | Español

Canadá intenta salir del forcejeo entre China y Estados Unidos en torno al caso Meng

RCI | 中文

引渡案：孟晚舟是否真有胜算？

من المهم أن يتعلم الأطفال كيفية إدارة الأموال في وقت مبكر من الحياة - Shutterstockالعربية | RCI

كندا : مَحوالأمّية المالية عند الأطفال

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le mafieux Tony Magi abattu dans Notre-Dame-de-GrâcePassagers incommodés à l’aéroport de QuébecAprès le froid intense, la pluie et le verglasAvenir des médias : charge désordonnée contre les géants du webLa Garde côtière ouvre une voie à travers les glaces du Saint-LaurentVenezuela : une présidence à deux têtes qui divise la communauté internationaleAprès Kovrig et Spavor, Pékin arrête un Australien au nom de la « sécurité nationale »Annulation des Jeux de la Francophonie : « l’issue est évidente », déclare Blaine HiggsLancement d'un guide pour être un allié des AutochtonesLa « renaissance » d’Aymen Derbali, survivant de l’attentat à la grande mosquée
Montreal real estate developer with Mafia ties shot deadSeveral passengers fall ill on plane at Quebec City airportBorder Services vague on why passengers stranded in Goose Bay for 16 hours were kept on planeBrexit negotiations are a 'disgrace,' Airbus CEO says, describing leaving EU without a deal as 'madness'Hussen unveils plan to attract, retain skilled immigrants in rural and remote regionsCanadian Paediatric Society updates food guide for babies at risk of allergiesTrudeau dismisses calls to fire McCallum as envoy to China after eyebrow-raising commentsVenezuela's crumbling oil output could lead to the U.S. looking for more oil from CanadaFlorida man charged with premeditated murder after bank shooting left 5 women deadMaduro faces off with U.S. over Venezuela rival's power claim