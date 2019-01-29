Canadians often complain about how much they pay for internet and data on mobile phones. (iStock)

Already high internet prices going up in Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 29 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians pay some of the highest prices in the industrialized world for home internet and mobile phone data plans, and those prices are going up again soon. “Canadians…pay about two to three times as the market leaders in OECD for pricing. So, that’s a significant difference,” says John Lawford, director and counsel for the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

In Canada, telephone companies and cable TV companies provide internet services and have a large share of the market.

Market described as a very stable oligopoly

“The market is pretty much split into two or three providers in most big cities with 90 per cent of the share of services in internet, home phone and television. And they’re the same companies that are leaders in all three of those,” says Lawford.

“So basically, you have all the same people owning all the same services in roughly all the same market shares. That’s a very stable oligopoly market and it leads to higher pricing.”

There are three main companies providing wireless service in Canada. (iStock)

Leaders could share networks

The market leaders own the networks and one way to lower prices would be to oblige them to share use of the infrastructure with smaller competitors, he says. Governments in some countries like Australia have invested in infrastructure to avoid  the problem.

Canada has restrictions on the foreign ownership which prevent new companies from coming in and competing. So,Lawford says lifting some of those restrictions could help increase competition and lower prices.

Canada could also consider offering subsidies to low-income families. Or it could also create a price control mechanism. The regulatory agency, the CRTC, has already taken steps to get companies to provide data-only wireless packages at lower cost.

‘Telecom sector becoming a drag on the economy,’ says advocate

The government has struck a panel to study the issue and Lawford is hopeful it will come up with some radical solutions. “I think Canadians are getting close to their breaking point. Certainly, we are paying far more than other developed economies. Weirdly, the telecom sector is becoming a drag on the economy and society rather than a driver.”

John Lawford explains why Canadians pay two to three times more for internet and mobile phone data than do those in other OECD countries and how government could act to reduce prices.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

Crucial deadline looms for Canada's largest national park

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Already high internet prices going up in Canada

Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Historic decision appears to free Adam Capay

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Widow of Quebec mosque victim finally wins compensation

Economy, Health, Society

Canadians and their heavy debt load

RCI | Français

Santé mentale des tout-petits: réduire l'anxiété et la dépression

RCI | Español

Comunidad musulmana conmemora el segundo aniversario del atentado contra la Gran Mezquita de Quebec

RCI | 中文

报道导致麦家廉被撤换的加拿大华裔女记者受到中国官媒抨击

يعتزم المركز الصحي في منطقة شوديير-أبلاش توظيف 40 مقدّم رعاية من تونس - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

مركز استشفائي في كيبيك يبحث عن مقدّمي الرعاية الصحية في تونس