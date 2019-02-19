Pro-pipeline protesters set to make presence felt on Parliament Hill

Disgruntled and angry workers from Canada’s West are rolling a convoy of trucks up to Parliament Hill to express their displeasure at federal environmental policies.

Their arrival in Ottawa comes as Petro-Canada finalizes its plans to build fast charging stations for electric vehicles across the country.

Protesters in the “United We Roll” convoy left Red Dear, Alta. on Valentine’s Day.

They arrive in Ottawa determined to express their opposition to the federal carbon tax and Bill C-69, legislation that would change the way energy projects are reviewed.

“The core message is we need immediate action for our pipelines to get in the ground, to get to tidewater and to the rest of Canada,” says the lead organizer, Glen Carritt, who owns an oilfield fires and safety company in Innisfail, Alta.

Meanwhile, Petro-Canada is finalizing plans to begin installing more than 50 charging stations along the Trans-Canada Highway this spring.

The stations will provide the level 3 charging (the highest available) that can channel up to 200 kilowatts per hour.

That means an EV battery can be charged nearly 80 per cent in less than a half-hour.

Petro-Can says drivers will not have to worry about long line-ups because the stations will have two chargers and two additional waiting spots.

They will be located in places where drivers can shop and eat as they wait.

“With more than 1,800 retail and wholesale locations across the country we have the network in place to build Canada’s first electric highway, providing coast-to-coast EV charging for our customers,” Kris Smith, executive vice president, Downstream, Suncor, said in a release.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Post Media