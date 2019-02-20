60th Anniversary: Black Friday for the Arrow and progress for flying replica

An “Arrow” will fly again!

It was on Friday February 20th, 1959, that what was arguably the world’s most advanced jet interceptor programme was cancelled, and not only cancelled but viciously so. The completed planes were ordered destroyed, and even the specialty tools and jigs with them.

Many argue that Canada’s CF-105 Arrow, would still not be completely outclassed even today. A dedicated group of volunteers in Alberta has been working for years to create a 60 per cent size subsonic jet replica.

Mike Ward is the treasurer of the non-profit Avro Museum at the Springbank airport near Calgary, Alberta. The non-profit group has building the technological complex replica for years, and which is slowly but surely working towards completion.

The first models of Canada’s A.V Roe CF-105 Arrow, had already surpassed flight expectations with substitute engines and were expected to break more records when the new Canadian-designed engines were completed.

Although a handful of the jets were already completed, the huge potential of the Arrow was never to be realised.

Huge cost overruns caused the government of the day to cancel the project, in spite of its obvious success. Conspiracy theories abound even to this day, especially as many of the highly advanced designers and engineers were quickly snapped up by American jet builders and NASA.

The group of aviation buffs and model builders came together years ago and decided to work towards making the iconic and legendary plane live again.

After years of technical work in design to scale down the plane and deal with the many complexities of creating an exacting 0.6 scale, two seat jet model, work has progressed towards making it a reality.

Ward figures the all volunteer group is still about 5 years from taxi trials, but actual flight would likely be very soon follow.

The 1997 feature film of the Arrows creation and demise can be found on youtube.