The governments seeks help for newcomers who may have trouble getting their credentials recognized and getting their first work experience in Canada. (iStock)

Projects sought to help newcomers get jobs

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

The Canadian government has invited proposals for projects that help newcomers enter the job market faster. It is often difficult for newcomers to have their credentials recognized in Canada.

The government seeks projects that will help with that and will help people get their first work experience.

The funding for the so-called Call for Concepts is up to $10 million which should fund about 15 projects. The government seeks “innovative and collaborative concepts…that address specific barriers to the integration of highly skilled newcomers into the Canadian labour market.”

Canada needs highly skilled newcomers and wants to speed their way into the workforce. (iStock)

‘Helping newcomers…critical to growing economy’

“Helping newcomers obtain assistance to have their foreign credentials recognized will allow them to join the Canadian workforce faster, which is critical to growing our economy and strengthening the middle class. Through this Call for Concepts, we are giving more newcomers a fair chance at success in Canada,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour in a statement.

