Allyson Brady looks out over the "Mars" landscape in Hawaii (Mike Miller-NASA)

Canadian university working with NASA towards Mars mission

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

NASA wants to send astronauts to Mars by about 2030. It is in the process of working out all the possible scenarios for such a mission by testing and analysing scenarios here on Earth that resemble as closely as possible conditions and situations likely to be encountered on the planet.

The Geography and Earth Sciences School  at McMaster University in Hamilton Ontario, and post-doctoral  organic-geochemist Allyson Brady are working with NASA on one such project.

Listen

The trials are being carried out in two sites in the U.S, one of which is in Hawaii on ancient lava fields where the geology is thought to be similar to ancient Mars. Brady and the team are studying various types of rocks to determine which features are recognisable as being likely candidates to show traces of ancient bacterial life.

Allyson Brady (PhD), organic-geochemist, McMaster University, Hamilton. (supplied)

While doing that, they are also working on the communications aspects, that is, how to send information back, and tasks the astronauts can be doing while waiting for feedback from Earth scientists which can take from several minutes to as much as 20 minutes.

Allyson Brady (red) and NASA engineer Andrew Abercrombie as an “EV” crew searching for samples (Mike Miller-NASA)

The researchers in the field, like Allyson Brady, would have to perform certain tasks as well within a specific time frame given the limitations of space suit capabilities while working on the Mars surface.

Trials involved having extra-vehicular (EV) team members on the lava field looking for rocks having the preferred characteristics. With several selections, the information about minerals determined by hand held instruments and images would be relayed to the intra-vehicular (IV) crew which takes important bits of data and relay that to “Earth” where scientists would then analyse the information and indicated which rock selection should be chosen for further analysis.

Other NASA projects for the Mars mission involve people who are living for a year exactly as they would on Mars in a smallish controlled building, and wearing space suits for every outside venture. Here Canadian scientist and then PhD candidate at the U of Alberta, Ross Lockwood celebrates Canada Day, 2014. (Ross Lockwood-Twitter)

Communication consists of voice, text, video, and photos. What they have discovered so far is that in terms of band width, time, and comprehension, Earth scientists could better understand the situation via text versus voice, and that high-resolution photos were better than low-resolution video.

Brady notes that Canadian science has, and continues to be, an important and valuable contributor to space exploration and she plans to continue work in the project.

Funding for the McMaster involvement in the Mars mission comes from the Canadian Space Agency.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Support for survivors of gender-based violence announced

Economy, Immigration & Refugees

Projects sought to help newcomers get jobs

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canadian Muslim organisation against “honour” crimes

Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
RCI | Français

Encourager les filles à être actives, la mission de Claudine Labelle

RCI | Español

¿La democratización del transporte aéreo es verdaderamente nociva para el medioambiente?

RCI | 中文

一个脑袋两顶帽子：加拿大司法部长和总检察长是否应该由不同的人担任？

العربية | RCI

في ظل اقتصاد متباطئ، هل يرفع بنك كندا سعر الفائدة في 2019؟