Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Aaron Wudrick with mascot and Teddy Awards in 2015 ( Fred Chartrand CP)

The 2019 “best” (worst) of government waste awards announced

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Where hard-earned taxpayer dollars go to disappear

They’re called “The Teddy Awards” named after a former government bureaucrat , Ted Weatherhill, who was eventually fired after charging taxpayers vast sums for food and drink expenses over several years.

The awards are an annual event to note the worst examples of government waste of taxpayer dollars

They’re handed out by the non-profit. Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

This year, the 21st year of the awards, the overall winner was the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau for his family trip to India.

The CTF said the trip cost taxpayers some $1.6 million for the 8 day trip in which only a half day of actual government business was scheduled. Trudeau also brought a Vancouver-based celebrity chef to prepare Indian meals at the Canadian High Commission in India, at a cost to taxpayers of $17-thousand.   The trip also became an embarrassment when a Canadian convicted of a failed assassination of an Indian official was invited to an official event.

The big winner this year was Prime Minister Trudeau’s expensive 8-day trip to India with his family in which only a half day of actual business was scheduled, along with other gaffes and in which he was also criticised for dressing in several Bollywood style clothes for events. (Sam Panthaky-AFP-Getty Images)

On the provincial level, co winners were  British Columbia Legislature Clerk,  Craig James, and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz.

The allegations were that they were involved in frivolous trips to the U.K and Hong Kong and that they spent taxpayers money on:

  • $3,200 for a wood splitter with a $10,000 trailer, ostensibly for the purpose of cutting fallen wooden beams at the legislature in the event of an earthquake (but stored at James’ house);
  • $700 for a watch purchased from the departure lounge at the Hong Kong airport (and worn by James’ at the press conference where he pronounced his innocence);
  • $1,000 for a whale watching excursion which was claimed as a tsunami awareness exercise, and;
  • $1,300 for tickets to a Seattle Mariners game, which was claimed as attendance at an information session on mass evacuations.

The municipal level award went to Vancouver’s Parks Board for a project inviting residents to send emails to 25 individual trees in two parks. The trees had been fitted out with signs showing their I.D. number and an email address. The city then paid $50,000 to five artists to answer the emails on the trees behalf.  The programme ran from August to December last year.

The Lifetime Achievement award this year went to former Governor-General Adrienne Clarkson.  A repeat winner this year, she won in 2004 for hugely expensive trips while acting as Governor-General. A Governor-General can continue to submit expenses even after leaving office. This year she won again for having billed taxpayers some $1.1 million dollars for expenses since leaving office in 2005. The expense claims are not available to the public.

Other nominees included:

Federal – Shared Services Canada for sending employees home (twice) and spending $18,000 fumigating an office after a (harmless) spider scare.

Federal – Global Affairs Canada for spending $127,000 on crystal glassware and $25,000 on 86 seat cushions, among other extravagant purchases.

Provincial – The Government of Ontario for giving Maple Leaf Foods $34.5 million in corporate welfare to help build a chicken plant while closing two other plants for a net loss of 300 jobs.

Provincial – Former Speaker of the Quebec National Assembly Jacques Chagnon for ordering off-menu lobster, expensive trips, and $1,000 meetings with wine.

Municipal – The Town of Vulcan, Alta., for spending $4,000 on Star Trek uniforms for city council.

Municipal – The Rural Municipality of Clayton, Sask., for spending $340,000 on a bridge that collapsed on the day it opened.

The municipality of Clayton Saskatchewan’s bridge collapsed on opening day. ( submitted Duane Hicks via CBC)

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Once Our Land: graphic novel story continues

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 jets

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Politics, Society

The 2019 “best” (worst) of government waste awards announced

Arts and Entertainment, Politics, Society

Ontario: No phones in classrooms

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Ontario may ban plastic straws and single use plastic

RCI | Français

Pénélope McQuade et Alain Labonté disent avec coeur « Moi aussi j'aime les femmes »

RCI | Español

La niña indígena que pidió ayuda y nadie escuchó

RCI | 中文

冷冻虾中惊见耐药病菌：加拿大广播公司英法语部的联合调查

المخاوف بشأن الذكاء الاصطناعي ليست جديدة - iStockالعربية | RCI

نداء لتأطير صناعة الذكاء الإصطناعي