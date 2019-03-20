Smoking strong pot daily linked to psychosis: study

A British study has found that people who smoke high-potency cannabis every day are five times more likely to develop psychosis than are people who don’t smoke at all. People who smoke regular strength marijuana daily were estimated to be three times more likely to be diagnosed with psychosis than were non-users.

That does not mean smoking pot causes psychotic disorders, just that there is a link. These severe mental disorders are defined as having abnormal thinking and perceptions or a loss of touch with reality.

‘Important implications for public health,’ say researchers

The researchers said that “given the increasing availability of high-potency cannabis, this has important implications for public health.”

Cannabis could affect developing brain, say doctors

Canada legalized the recreational use of cannabis on October 17, 2018.

The legal age for cannabis use is 18 or 19 depending on the jurisdiction.

Doctors have previously warned against its use for anyone under the age of 25 because it could affect the still-developing brain.

Links between cannabis use and psychiatric disorders has been hotly debated for years and that likely will continue. This study was published in The Lancet.