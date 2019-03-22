Effects of Christchurch attack being felt across Canada

The ripples from Christchurch continue to lap on Canada’s shores.

As a Chinese-Canadian political candidate in Alberta was brought to tears after one of her campaign signs was defaced with racist graffiti and an advocacy group in Vancouver was announcing it wants to map hatred across Canada, members of Toronto’s Jewish community were gathering at mosques in the city on Friday for a “ring of peace” in a show of solidarity.

“This is very much from the heart,” Cory Weiss, a rabbi from the Temple Har Zion and a long-time social activist, told CTV News.

“We’re paying respect and we’re grieving together. We understand the pain the community is feeling and we want them to know we are there with them.”

Last fall, the National Council of Canadian Muslims in partnership with mosques across Toronto formed similar “rings of peace” around Toronto synagogues following the attack on the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver-based Morgane Oger Foundation on Thursday issued a call for volunteers to help build what it called the Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism, to be known as CAPE.

Morgane Oger, the founder of the organization, says the idea is to shed light of how hate is propagated and to map out hate incidents across Canada

However, Micheal Vonn of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association is warning that CAPE supporters must

tread lightly.

“All kinds of things that people think are hateful constitute genuine political speech,” she says.

In Alberta, Joanne Gui, an Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Edgemont, said she was brought to tears after seeing her campaign sign had been spray-painted with several profanities and the word “c**nk” with an arrow pointed to her face.

“I’m a visible minority, I’m Chinese, but I am Canadian, as Canadian as everybody who chooses to live on this land.” Gui told CTV News in Calgary.

“In this day and age, this kind of thing is still happening?

“It’s shocking.”

The incident follows the resignation of UCP candidate Caylan Ford in Calgary-Mountain View following the emergence of comments lamenting what she called the double standard for white supreminists and questioning the value of LGBTQ Pride parades.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP