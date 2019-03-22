Alberta Party candidate Joanne Gui says she was brought to tears after one of her campaign signs was defaced with graffiti, including the word c**nk" with an arrow pointing to her face. (CBC)

Effects of Christchurch attack being felt across Canada

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 22 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The ripples from Christchurch continue to lap on Canada’s shores.

As a Chinese-Canadian political candidate in Alberta was brought to tears after one of her campaign signs was defaced with racist graffiti and an advocacy group in Vancouver was announcing it wants to map hatred across Canada, members of Toronto’s Jewish community were gathering at mosques in the city on Friday for a “ring of peace” in a show of solidarity.

“This is very much from the heart,” Cory Weiss, a rabbi from the Temple Har Zion and a long-time social activist, told CTV News.

Congregants of Holy Blossom Temple greet those of other faiths who turned out Nov. 3, 2018 in a show of support for Toronto’s Jewish community following the Tree of Life Massacre in Pittsburgh. The events were put together by a number of Muslim organizations in the GTA. Now, Toronto’s Jewish community is returning the compassion with “right of peace” ceremonies on Friday. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

“We’re paying respect and we’re grieving together. We understand the pain the community is feeling and we want them to know we are there with them.”

Last fall, the National Council of Canadian Muslims in partnership with mosques across Toronto formed similar “rings of peace” around Toronto synagogues following the attack on the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver-based Morgane Oger Foundation on Thursday issued a call for volunteers to help build what it called the Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism, to be known as CAPE.

LGBTQ Activist Morgane Oger has issued a call for volunteers to help build what her foundation calls the Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism, to be known as CAPE. (Denis Dossmann/Radio-Canada)

Morgane Oger, the founder of the organization, says the idea is to shed light of how hate is propagated and to map out hate incidents across Canada

However, Micheal Vonn of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association is warning that CAPE supporters must
tread lightly.

“All kinds of things that people think are hateful constitute genuine political speech,” she says.

In Alberta, Joanne Gui, an Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Edgemont, said she was brought to tears after seeing her campaign sign had been spray-painted with several profanities and the word “c**nk” with an arrow pointed to her face.

Caylan Ford abruptly resigned Monday night as a candidate for the United Conservative Party for Calgary-Mountain View after controversial Facebook Messenger comments emerged. (Caylan Ford/Facebook)

“I’m a visible minority, I’m Chinese, but I am Canadian, as Canadian as everybody who chooses to live on this land.” Gui told CTV News in Calgary.

“In this day and age, this kind of thing is still happening?

“It’s shocking.”

The incident follows the resignation of UCP candidate Caylan Ford in Calgary-Mountain View following the emergence of comments lamenting what she called the double standard for white supreminists and questioning the value of LGBTQ Pride parades.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics, Society

Effects of Christchurch attack being felt across Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

On World Water Day, the caring continue their fight to save what we can't live without

RCI | Français

« Seules » de Louise Portal, 15 messages d’amour à des femmes qui ont apprivoisé la solitude

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 22 al 24 de marzo de 2019

RCI | 中文

抗议政府： 蒙特利尔和魁北克市出租车司机下周一大罢工

العربية | RCI

ما دوافع ترامب للاعتراف بسيادة إسرائيل على الجولان المحتل؟