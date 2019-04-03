Doctors and other health-care workers marched for stronger gun laws on April 3, 2019 in Montreal and other Canadian cities. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Doctors, health professionals march for stronger gun laws

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Doctors and others in the health care sector held rallies in several Canadian cities today to demand stronger restrictions on guns. Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns is a grassroots group made up of trauma surgeons, emergency room doctors, pediatricians, psychologists, nurses, paramedics and other health professionals.

The Canadian government is considering changes to toughen gun laws. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Marchers want a ban on handguns, assault weapons

They say that they are first-hand witnesses to emotional and physical trauma and the devastation caused by guns. They are calling for a ban on handguns and assault weapons and the passage of Bill C-71, a proposed law which would toughen the screening of gun owners and require sellers to keep records of sales.

The group cites government statistics that show firearm-related violent crime has increased 42 per cent since 2013 in Canada and that this country has the fifth highest rate of death from firearms among 23 countries of the OECD. Marchers add that there is an incresed risk of suicide when guns are accessible.

‘A public health issue’

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns conclude “we must treat gun related injury and death the way we treat other public health issues, such as smoking and road safety.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

A hyperloop for Canada?

RCI | Français

L’instabilité de l’emploi chez Bombardier laisse sur le carreau 85 salariés, ce qui suscite la colère des syndicats

RCI | Español

Primer ministro de Canadá expulsó del Partido Liberal a 2 ex ministras disidentes

RCI | 中文

巴拿马文件：全球已追回 12 亿美元税款

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: هل يتواصل الارتفاع؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Pas de ruée vers les maternelles 4 ansL'accessibilité aux soins de fin de vie varie au Québec, selon un premier rapportL'ex-vice-président américain Joe Biden promet de respecter « l'espace personnel » des femmesSolidaires, Wilson-Raybould et Philpott invoquent leur éthique personnelleQuébec annonce un ménage dans les centres de recherche en agricultureQuébec veut réduire significativement les délais d'attente de la Régie du logementLe système antidécrochage du Boeing d'Ethiopian Airlines aurait fonctionné après avoir été mis hors serviceA-t-on le droit d’enregistrer nos conversations?Céline Dion commence sa tournée mondiale à Québec, puis Montréal et OttawaAgressions sexuelles : l'archevêché de Montréal visé par une demande d'action collective
Wilson-Raybould set multiple conditions for ending the rift with Trudeau, say sourcesMinor charged in Kingston, Ont., terror probe released on bailCalgary judge denies bid to halt UCP 'kamikaze' campaign probe during Alberta election'I'll be more mindful': Biden releases video acknowledging unwanted touching allegationsFreeland says lifting U.S. tariffs must be part of ratification of new NAFTABan on whale, dolphin captivity poised to become law in CanadaFormer hostage Caitlan Coleman's cross-examination on holdIf Trump closes U.S.-Mexico border, here's who will really feel the painJudge halts deportation order that would split family of 7-year-old Canadian boyWinnipeg woman who hid remains of 6 infants in storage locker gets sentence reduced