D-Day 75: preparing for a major anniversary of war − Juno Beach Centre

We are just a couple of months away from a major event in Normandy France. June 6,1944 saw the greatest seaborne invasion in history with vast numbers of Allied troops landing on the beaches to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

Thousands of Canadians landed at Courseulles-sur-Mer that morning along a several kilometre stretch of beach designated as Juno. They stormed inland and against ferocious resistance, the Canadians were the only troops to reach their objectives that day.

Decades later, a group of veterans raised funds to create the Juno Beach Centre Museum to ensure the Canadian effort would not be forgotten and overlooked. It will be one of the centres of activity and ceremonies being organised this year.

Marie Eve Vaillancourt is Exhibitions and Development Manager with the Juno Beach Centre Association.

There are now very few veterans left from the Second World War, but with this important 75th anniversary, it behooves us to remember the sacrifice of so many to achieve peace and freedom.

This year being the 75th anniversary of the landings, many ceremonies are planned with numerous dignitaries. The Juno Centre is gearing up as well with a special exhibit this year to note the role of women, and the effect of war on them whether in uniform or on the home front.

It is expected that in this anniversary year, vast numbers of people from around the world will travel to Normandy to take in the ceremonies and remember one of the greatest feats of the Second World War, and remember all those who suffered and sacrificed on all sides.

The Centre strives to be much more than just a museum of D-Day itself, and goes to great lengths to talk about other effects of the war on people and the country of Canada.

