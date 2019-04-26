The Francophonie Games are the largest sporting and cultural event in the French-speaking world, though Moncton-Dieppe's ability to host them was cancelled when the estimated cost exploded to $130 million. Sherbrook Quebec has also just been ruled out over the same cost issues (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

Francophone Games: Quebec bales out too

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada is a federally bilingual, English and French country, with New Brunswick the only officially bilingual province. Quebec’s official language is French.

All have been big supporters and participants in the Jeux de la Francophonie, a major international sports event, which has also evolved into a equally important cultural event.

In fact Moncton-Dieppe New Brunswick had bid to hold the 2021 games. Sherbrooke Quebec had also submitted a bid,

Moncton-Dieppe won the international bid, and was moving forward, that is until costs started to rise astronomically.

Original cost estimate when the bid was put forward in 2015 was $15 million. As time went on, that ballooned to $132 million.

Early this year, New Brunswick’s Premier said it was too much. The province had promised $10 million toward the games, and the federal government would match that, but even after the bid committee did some hasty calculation and brought costs down to $62 million.  The Premier said it was still too much, adding the figures were suspect as he said the province was pulling out of the bid.

Quebec tops out at $17m

There was then some talk that Quebec, as the mainly French speaking province, should step in to save the games and stage them in Sherbrooke.

Officials from the International Committee of Games of La Francophonie met with Moncton-Dieppe officials and organisations to talk about bid for 2021 games in the 2015 file photo. It cost taxpayers over $2.5 million to cover the Moncton committee expenses up until the cancelled bid, Costs to Canadian taxpayers to cover expenses of the International Committee haven’t been tallied (Jennifer Choi/CBC)

That idea was put to rest today when the provincial minister for international Francophone affairs said it won’t happen. Nadine Girault said “winning conditions aren’t present” noting the high costs, limited time scale remaining, and the possibility that the provincial government would be stuck with a bill to cover potentially high cost overruns.

Quebec said it would be willing to contribute $17 million, but felt that $30-$35 million would be required and even then there was doubt costs would stop there.

As of February, Canadian taxpayers have had to pay out over $2.5 million to cover costs in travel, office space, and salaries for the organising committee. Rules state that host governments that cancel, must pay for any expenses incurred by members of the international committee involved with the bid.  That amount was not known when the Canadian expenses were calculte

Since 1989, the games have been held every four years. The previous games were held in 2017 in Ivory Coast while before that games were staged in Morocco, France, Madagascar, Ottawa, Niger, and Lebanon

The International Organisation of la Francophonie, re-opened bids for the 2021 games with a deadline of May 1 for submissions.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Francophone Games: Quebec bales out too

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc (Facebook)
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online Apr. 26,27,28, 2019

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Airlines ratings: on time-or not, and dealing with complaints

RCI | Français

Radio-Dodo : une initiative canadienne et internationale pour les enfants de la guerre

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 26, 27 y 28 de abril 2019

RCI | 中文

在家里上班坏处是容易孤独抑郁

العربية | RCI

هل من عواقب محتمَلة للإعدامات الجماعية الأخيرة في السعودية؟