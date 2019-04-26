The Nature Conservancy of Canada acquired a property at Tusket River, Nova Scotia as part of its ongoing efforts to protect private lands. It is a major player in the new project. (Mike Dembeck)

Canada boosts conservation of habitats in private hands

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

There are people across Canada who strive try to protect ecologically sensitive landscapes they own, and now, they may get help from a new program funded by the Canadian government. It has pledged a $100 million program that will result in the conservation of 200,000 hectares of land that are home to species at risk.

In some cases private land will be donated. In others it will bought or an agreement will be struck with landowners to ensure the land is protected from future development. This is a model already extensively used by the Nature Conservancy of Canada which will be a major player in this Natural Heritage Conservation Program, working with other conservation groups.

Lands that will be protected are located in southern Canada, as is this property at Abrams Village in Prince Edward Island. (Sean Landsman)

A focus on ‘where we’re losing wildlife species’

“So, the types of places that we’re going to be focused on will be southern Canada, where nature in Canada is disappearing the most rapidly, where we’re losing wildlife species,” says Dan Kraus, a senior biologist with the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “We’ll be looking at protecting places that harbour endangered species, also looking at creating corridors or linkages for wildlife between some of our existing provincial and national parks as well.”

This initiative will contribute to Canada’s goal to protect 17 per cent of land and freshwater by the year 2020. To date, Canada has only protected 11 per cent.

The focus will be on forested lands, wetlands, and other areas of rich biodiversity. (Nature Conservancy of Canada)

Nature provides many services

Kraus thinks that people are increasingly aware of the importance of protecting nature. “A lot of the places that the Nature Conservancy has protected in southern Canada and a lot of the places that we will protect under the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, they’re not just important for nature. They have rare species, they support migratory birds, but they also provide what scientists sometimes call ecological services (or) benefits to communities.

“They’re certainly places where people can go and enjoy nature…but things like wetlands provide important services like holding back floodwaters, forests…cool the air and absorb pollution. So. these are places that are important not just from a perspective of wildlife and ecosystems, but also for the well-being of Canadians in the future.”

Dan Kraus explains how important habitats will be protected under Canada’s new Natural Heritage Conservation Program.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Francophone Games: Quebec bales out too

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc (Facebook)
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online Apr. 26,27,28, 2019

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Airlines ratings: on time-or not, and dealing with complaints

RCI | Français

Radio-Dodo : une initiative canadienne et internationale pour les enfants de la guerre

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 26, 27 y 28 de abril 2019

RCI | 中文

在家里上班坏处是容易孤独抑郁

العربية | RCI

هل من عواقب محتمَلة للإعدامات الجماعية الأخيرة في السعودية؟