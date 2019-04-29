Guy Alden. He used to rely on this wheelchair to walk and a mobility scooter to get around but now walks unaided The photo shows him walking on a gait mat with special sensors used in the research project. This is how they record the participant’s movement and track their progress over time. (Lawson Research Institute)

New treatment to aid Parkinson’s patients (interview)

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 29 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Parkinson’s Disease is a degenerative brain disease, and one of the effects is hindering movement such as the ability to walk around. This could range from a shuffling gate, to a condition known as FOG, of “freeze of gait” meaning while walking people’s legs simply stop moving and they can fall over.

A new treatment using electrical impulses on the spine shows clear improvement in mobility.

Dr Mandar Jog (MD, FRCPC) is a professor in the Department of Clinical Neurological Sciences at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, at Western University and director of a National Centre of Excellence-Parkinson’s Disease.at the Lawson Health Research Institute, both institutions are located in London Ontario.

Listen

Dr. Jog notes  there are several treatments to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson’s including drugs to spur the body’s production of dopamine and for a small number of patients, even electrodes planted in the brain.  He says some patients respond well to such “traditional” treatment but many do not.

Dr. Andrew Parrent (R) Neurosurgeon at London Health Sciences Centre, collaborates with Dr. Mandar Jog (L) on this research and implants the devices into the research participant’s spinal cord. “A wire is threaded in the dorsal area of the spine and attached to the stimulator implanted in the body.” (Lawson Research Inst)

Based on previous animal and other research, Dr Jog and team have spearheaded new research trials in which electrodes were implanted on the spine of several patients. Small electrical impulses are generated to stimulate signals between the legs and brain.

A new trial implants electrodes on the spine stimulated by a heart pacemaker. Initial trials show even after 1-3 years, patients are showing greatly improved mobility. Note electrodes at top of spine model and pacemaker at lower left. (Lawson Research Institute)

Their first research paper was published under the title, “Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy for Gait Dysfunction in Advanced Parkinson’s Disease Patients (synopsis here)

Mr Alden has made such progress that he and his wife were able to vacation in Hawaii where he was able to get around unaided by a walker or other device. (supplied)

The first of several patients in these unique trials have reported great improvements in their mobility. Formerly wheelchair-bound patients have been able to walk and one even went on vacation. For others simply eliminating the danger of falling has been of great relief.

Patient Gail had difficulty and was fearful of walking as her legs would often freeze and she would fall. Two months after the procedure she was walking with confidence. Brain scans before and after showed some regeneration of dead parts of the brain connected with mobility (Lawson Research Institute)

Dr Jog points out this new research is in its early stages, and it’s not a cure, however improving the quality of life for the patients is a huge benefit for them.

His team is continuing the trials with an additional group of patients and hopes that other researchers elsewhere will also begin trials towards establishment of a greater database of results and prove the hypothesis of this electro-stimulation.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

U.S tv cartoon The Simpsons goes sour in Canada

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

New treatment to aid Parkinson’s patients (interview)

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Author portrayed Chinese immigrant experience

Immigration & Refugees, Politics

Catalan separatist denied entry to Canada

RCI | Français

Danser… pour le plaisir et pour rassembler l’humanité

RCI | Español

El papel de la Cruz Roja canadiense en las situaciones de emergencia

RCI | 中文

安大略省修订省提名移民计划以吸引技术工人，专家之看法

العربية | RCI

ما الأهمية التي يجب إيلاؤها لشريط الفيديو الجديد لأبو بكر البغدادي؟