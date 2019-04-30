If public opinion polls are to be believed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party face a tough figjht to retain power in this fall's federal election. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Another poll spells bad news for Trudeau

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 April, 2019 , 1 Comment ↓

It seems like just yesterday (kinda) that Canada’s newly-elected prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was the talk of the political (and tabloid) world.

A young, handsome, photogenic family man, he had the gorgeous family to go with the hype and good looks.

Subject of of magazine pieces everywhere, he appeared bound for glory, carrying on in his father, Pierre’s, footsteps.

Of course, that was back in the fall of 2015 when he led the Liberal Party to victory over Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.

That was then.

This is now.

Trudeau and his Liberals face another election this fall.

The most recent public opinion poll shows Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives’ popularity running well ahead of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

And, if public opinion polls are to be be believed, things are not looking especially good at the moment.

The latest poll, conducted earlier this month by Leger for The Canadian Press, suggests that Trudeau and the Liberals have sunk to a new low in voter popularity.

The poll found just 27 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Trudeau’s liberals.

That’s 13 points behind Andres Scheer’s Conservatives, who had 40 per cent support, normally enough to win a majority government.

The Liberals led in only one province, Quebec, where they enjoy an eight-point lead–at 31 per cent–over the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.

Nationally, the New Democrats polled at 12 per cent support, one point ahead of the Green party and nine points ahead of Maxime Bernier’s new People’s Party of Canada.

*

One comment on “Another poll spells bad news for Trudeau
  1. Dan Nguyen says:
    30 April 2019 at 11 h 18 min

    I am independent, but I still believe no one can beat Trudeau.
    Liberals will form another majority government after next election.

