The research involved mouse brains in development, here showing over 62,000 individual cells of the cerebellum. Being able to locate and target the individual cells which can become “cells of lineage” for tumours means the ability to eventually develop treatment. Here the mouse cerebellum cells are shown in development pre- and post birth. (Maria Vladoui, Ibrahim El-Hamami, Laura Donovan)

The research into the beginnings of brain cancer tumours involved mouse brains in development, here showing over 62,000 individual cells of the cerebellum. Being able to locate and target the individual cells which can become “cells of lineage” for tumours means the ability to eventually develop treatment. Here the mouse cerebellum cells are shown in development both pre- and post birth. (Maria Vladoui, Ibrahim El-Hamami, Laura Donovan)

Canadian research into childhood brain cancer- new discovery

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Brain tumours are the leading cause of non-accidental death in children. Tragically there is little that can be done once the cancer begins such that a majority of cases are fatal. Unfortunately as well, little is known about these cancers in regards to how and when they develop.

A Canadian research team has made a discovery that takes a step toward answering part of those questions. They found that the cancer cells may begin in the very early stages of brain development in the foetus.

Researcher Dr Nada Jabado (PhD, MD) is co-author of the research. She is a professor in paediatrics at McGill University and a clinician-scientist at the McGill University Health Centre Research Institute.

Listen

The research was published in the journal Nature under the title. “Childhood cerebellar tumours mirror conserved fetal transcriptional programs”. (open access here)

Dr Nada Jabado (MD, PhD) McGill University and RI-MUHC

Dr Nada Jabado (PhD, MD) is a co-author of the research that was led by teams at Sick Children’s Hospital (SickKids) and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR). She is a professor in paediatrics at McGill University and a clinician-scientist at the McGill University Health Centre Research Institute.

What they found was that the precursor to cancer tumours can be found in cells in the developing brain in the early stages of brain development.

L-R: Michael Taylor, M.D. from Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto and Lincoln Stein, PhD from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) are important contributors in the discovery. ( SickKids and OICR)

L-R: Michael Taylor, M.D. from Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto and Lincoln Stein, PhD from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) are the major contributors in the discovery. ( SickKids and OICR)

There is no answer yet as to why certain cells may develop along a certain path towards becoming a tumour, but Dr Jabado says it’s not a genetic issue.

Damien Faury, Lab manager at the Research Institute of the MUHC, is using the Ten-X chromium controller (also called «  Sequencing library of single cell »). This small, expensive, but extremely important equipment allows scientists to generate droplets containing single cells to be able to study gene expression in individual cells instead of the mixture of all the cells found in the tumour. ( Julie Robert- RI-MUHC)

She says developing brain cells require certain things that they no longer need when the brain has developed,  however the cancerous cells continue to demonstrate a need.  She says finding those cells means they may be able to be targeted by treatment that would not affect healthy brain cells.

She notes that work is continuing to eventually better identify such cells and then treatments to target them before they develop into deadly tumours.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Whales: Human created noise adds to threats

The research involved mouse brains in development, here showing over 62,000 individual cells of the cerebellum. Being able to locate and target the individual cells which can become “cells of lineage” for tumours means the ability to eventually develop treatment. Here the mouse cerebellum cells are shown in development pre- and post birth. (Maria Vladoui, Ibrahim El-Hamami, Laura Donovan)
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian research into childhood brain cancer- new discovery

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Science labs to open to the public again

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Honours for Canadian discoverer of world’s oldest water

RCI | Français

«Parler haut et fort » pour démystifier la santé mentale

RCI | Español

Quebecine MX2019: Lo mejor del cine de animación De McLaren al 3D en Ciudad de México

RCI | 中文

联合国报告：大自然处于人类史上最糟糕状态

العربية | RCI

حديث مع الداعية الكندي الدكتور منير القاسم عن معاني صيام رمضان وقيمه